Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth, will be tried in September in New York on charges of abusing Virginia Roberts Giuffrè in 2001 when she was still a minor. Judge Lewis Kaplan did not comply with attorney Andrew Brettler’s request that the Duke of York could not be indicted because Virginia Roberts had accepted $ 500,000 from Jeffrey Epstein, her sexual exploiter, not to sue. him and his friends. For Kaplan it is not clear whether the agreement also protects Prince Andrew, something that only a trial will be able to establish.

It is certainly not a good time for Britain, with the Queen’s son indicted for sex offenses and Prime Minister Boris Johnson forced to apologize in Parliament for attending a party on Downing Street immediately after ordering citizens to lock themselves in their homes. for Covid. Johnson will have to deal in the coming weeks with his own political decline, Prince Andrew with the end of what little remained of his reputation.

Judge Kaplan decided to send Andrea to trial because, he wrote in the sentence, “it cannot be said that the 2009 agreement clearly and unambiguously demonstrates that the parties intended the instrument ‘directly’, ‘mainly’ or ‘substantially’ for the benefit of Prince Andrew “. “The law prohibits the Court from considering the defendant’s efforts at this stage of the proceeding to question the veracity of Giuffrè’s claims, even if her efforts would be admissible in the trial. In the same way and for similar reasons, it is not now up to the Court to decide, in fact, what the parties actually meant in the 2009 settlement agreement signed by Ms Giuffrè and Jeffrey Epstein ”.

The trial will begin in September in New York. Andrea may not be present, and he certainly will not, invoking the fact that he is a defendant residing in a country with another legislation. You will still be able to make a statement recorded on video. He can also appeal against Kaplan’s decision, or seek an agreement with Giuffrè for a millionaire compensation. If he does (it seems that the first contacts have already taken place) he will surely have the problem of where to find the money, since the Queen has let him know that she does not intend to bear his legal costs. Andrea has just put up for sale the 18 million Swiss chalet he owns in Verbier and for which he has just finished paying the last six million installment, but he does not own many other properties, nor does he have enough liquidity to pay expensive American lawyers and compensate the victim.

In the last hearing that discussed the case, the judge Kaplan had trimmed all the objections of the lawyer Andrew Brettler, who had tried to highlight the possible inconsistencies in the complaint filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffrè. When Andrea’s defender, famous for bailing out many Hollywood stars indicted for sex stories, found that the alleged victim had not explained what “imminent threats of harm” she had been forced to have sex with Andrea, the judge replied: “Involuntary sexual intercourse. There is no doubt what it means ”.

Much breath had been wasted by Brettler with other quibbles, such as the 20-year delay in filing the complaint, filed a few days before a law that extended the time frame allowed to victims expired. The agreement signed by Epstein and Virginia Roberts in 2009, announced in court on Monday at the request of the defense, had been mentioned several times. According to Roberts’ defense it was not about Prince Andrew. But in the 12-page text, drawn up at the time by the best law firms, the accuser of the Duke of York undertook in exchange for the money not to sue “other potential defendants” whose characteristics were partly indicated: “Besides to be continually exploited to satisfy the defendant’s every sexual whim – the deal said -, (she) was also required to be sexually exploited by (Epstein’s) adult male peers, including royalty, politicians, academics, businessmen and / or other professionals and personal acquaintances “.

The word “royals” (royalty), expressly mentioned in the text, would have been for Brettler the confirmation that Andrea, never mentioned in the agreement, was also part of the “potential defendants” excluded from any future claims. Famous attorney Alan Dershowitz, also accused of abuse by Virginia Roberts, had used this arrangement to avoid having to defend himself in court and had succeeded. Dershowitz has always denied the allegations.

In London, Bretter’s defensive line hadn’t seemed like a good idea. Using Epstein’s agreement to get out of trouble meant for Andrea to admit that she was a “potential defendant,” a person that Virginia Roberts could have prosecuted. The word “royalty” inserted in the text does not absolve him as he would like, but rather condemns him. Andrea denied ever having met Virginia Roberts, who actually accuses of being alone in the hunt for more money.

The strategy of Andrea and his lawyers will now be to avoid at all costs a process that would have an extraordinary media coverage, with the probable hearing of witnesses and collaborators of the Prince. It is not excluded that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan will also be called to testify, who as an American citizen will be obliged to come to the courtroom to tell what she eventually heard in the Royal Family (and in particular from her husband, Prince Harry) on the case in question.

Queen Elizabeth will almost certainly deprive her son of titles and ranks in the army and reduce him to a kind of lay state, condemning him to a long damnatio memoriae. But in the meantime, in the year that celebrates her 70 years of reign, she is the mother of a son who goes to trial for abusing a minor, and Charles will later be a king with a brother tried, and perhaps convicted, for pedophilia. Unfortunately, it is not the best condition for ending a kingdom, nor for starting another.