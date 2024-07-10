The two convicted for the Erba massacre are said to have caused the deaths of four people, including a two-year-old child.

No review process for the Erba massacre. Immediately great disappointment for Azouz Marzouk, father and husband of two of the four victims of the massacre. The man, in fact, who has long been convinced that the “real culprits” are elsewhere, expressed his disappointment regarding the decision of the judges of Brescia not to reopen the case.

The quadruple homicide currently sees 20 people convicted Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazziboth currently serving life sentences. Marzouk continues to maintain the innocence of the two convicted. After several doubts during the construction of the trial and the accusatory system, the request for a total review of the trial arrived, years later. But there will not be a new trial in Brescia for Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi.

The two condemned for the Erba massacre, which occurred on December 11, 2006, would have caused the death of four people, including a two-year-old child. The judges of the Court of Appeal of Brescia with today’s decision rejected the requests for a review of the sentence presented by the couple and by the deputy attorney general of Milan, Bruno Tarfusser.

At this point, therefore, the sentences to thelife imprisonment remain in force. The requests for review had been presented by the defense of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi. Since this morning, the judges had retired to the council chamber for several hours, as expected by the experts.

In what has been called the ‘Ice Palace’, under the blows of bars and knivesRaffaella Castagna (30 years old), her son Youssef Marzouk, only two years old, and the child’s maternal grandmother, Paola Galli (57) were killed. The attackers set fire to cover their tracks, but were surprised by the neighbors as they were fleeing Raffaella’s apartment. Mario Frigerio, the neighbor, the only eyewitness, was seriously injured by Olindo Romano, he survived only thanks to a malformation of the carotid artery, while his wife Valeria Cherubini (55) was hit and killed on the stairs.

The sentences attributed what happened in Erba to a deep hatred of the couple towards the Castagna family and Azouz Marzouk. The latter, however, firmly believes in the innocence of the couple. According to him, Mario Frigerio had mistakenly identified Olindo as one of the attackers, with an interrogation full of pressure. The attorney general, however, emphasized that the charges against Olindo and Rosa are supported by concrete evidence. The hypotheses of personal revenge or by organized crime are rejected.