April 7 marks six months on the calendar since that fateful October 7, 2023, when 1,200 armed men from the ranks of Hamas broke into Israeli territory to carry out an unprecedented attack, ending the lives of 1,200 citizens of the Jewish State in one day and taking more than 200 hostages, some still held inside the Gaza Strip. A cruel onslaught that is currently used by the Israeli Army to justify its deadly offensive within the Palestinian enclave. Here we remember the worst attack in the history of Israel.

At 6:30 in the morning, on October 7, 2023, Simchat Torah day in Israel – one of the most important holidays for the Jewish community -, the inhabitants of more than 20 towns bordering the Gaza Strip woke up with the sound of shots, explosions and alarms that predicted the worst: the enemy had crossed the border.

On the other side of the barrier, built by Israel to delimit the realities between its citizens and the Palestinians within the Strip, more than 1,200 Hamas members, armed to the teeth, pierced the cyclone mesh to begin the most important mission in history in that group, with one objective, to deliver a mortal blow to the enemy.

The existential incompatibility between Hamas and Israel came face to face that October morning, when the militants crossed the Israeli border on different fronts. At an Israeli military base, members of the Islamist group attacked by surprise, claiming the lives of more than a hundred soldiers, taking Israeli military vehicles and setting fire to the surrounding areas.

Within the civilian localities, where the houses are adapted with safe rooms to prevent attacks like this one, victims of the attack narrate that the militiamen broke down the doors of the homes, shooting anyone who crossed them, and those who were allowed to live were taken as prisoners. hostages to take them to the depths of Gaza.

On another front, at an electronic music festival, Hamas members burst into the musical celebration by parachute, carrying out the most brutal massacre of the day, with records of at least 1,000 fatalities, most of them civilians.

An Israeli soldier stands next to the bodies of Israeli citizens killed by Palestinian armed militants who entered from the Gaza Strip, in the city of Sderot, southern Israel, Saturday, October 7, 2023. © AP / Tsafrir Abayov

At the end of the day, official Israeli government sources revealed that at least 1,200 nationals of the Jewish-majority state died during the attack, while some 240 were taken hostage by the Islamist group. Currently, some 129 remain captive and more than 30 have died inside the Strip.

What was behind the deadliest attack Israel has experienced since its creation?

The Hamas attack inside Israel took every corner of the planet by surprise: How had just over 1,000 militiamen without formal training managed to breach one of the best security systems on the planet, using rudimentary rifles and golf carts?

A New York Times investigation, published in December, revealed what seemed like an open secret. Israel knew about the plans for the attack a year before it happened, but, for some reason, the Army decided not to act on it.

According to the American newspaper, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would have written a report titled 'Walls of Jericho', which detailed the weaknesses of the border with Gaza, as well as the need to reinforce surveillance in the area and a warning about the possible organization of a deadly attack within Hamas. But Tel Aviv did not listen.

The warnings from the Israeli intelligence body, one of the most sophisticated and praised on the planet, were followed by warnings from abroad. The Egyptian intelligence service would also have sent an alert about a possible attack within Israeli territory.

The world wonders why Israel ignored repeated warnings, both internal and external, about a tragedy that finally materialized. Local media report that the Defense Forces are preparing an internal investigation within an extensive report, which will be presented in the middle of the year by the IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi.



Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian from Kibbutz Kfar Azza to the Gaza Strip on Saturday, October 7, 2023. © AP/Hatem Ali

Until then, Israel's failure to warn, and its systematic failure to confront Hamas militants, remain unknown.

“A necessary step”

Two months after the attack, a 16-page text published by Hamas, titled 'Our Narrative', set out the militant group's view of the morning of October 7, in an attempt to answer the international community's most relevant questions about the attacks. motives of the group to carry out such a deadly attack.

“[El ataque] “was a necessary step and a normal response to confront all Israeli conspiracies against the Palestinian people,” the militant group explained in the report, where they also stated that the attack had as its main objective to affect Israel's military capabilities, but not to the civilian population.

Although Hamas made reference to “moral and religious” precepts to emphasize that the intention of the attack was not to kill civilians, the group acknowledged that “perhaps there were some failures” in carrying out the operation.

“If there was any case of attack against civilians, it occurred accidentally and in the course of the confrontation with the occupation forces,” wrote Hamas, which also took advantage of the space to point out the Israeli security forces as executioners of some of the victims, as a result of the “confusion”, which caused the collapse of its security scheme.

Concluding, the letter also appealed to the history of violence that Israel has exerted on Gaza and the occupied West Bank as the main reason for the attack, which was intended, according to the Islamist organization, to kidnap members of the Israeli security force to put pressure on the Benjamin Government. Netanyahu and securing the release of some of the Palestinians imprisoned inside Israel.



Palestinian militants, some with weapons raised in the air, celebrate next to an Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip border fence on October 7, 2023. © AP/Hatem Ali

The effort has been partially fruitful as, in subsequent release rounds, Hamas managed to free 300 imprisoned Palestinians, mostly children and women, in exchange for 100 hostages returned to their homes.

However, the exchanges have been stained with Palestinian blood, costing the lives of more than 30,000 civilians, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health, as a result of Israeli attacks seeking to exterminate Hamas, after that fateful October 7.

With AP, Reuters and local media