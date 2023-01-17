The darkening of the center | We want more apartments in the heart of Helsinki – There is one thing that stands in the way of that

The general plan stipulates that the office space in the core center will not be reduced due to, for example, housing construction.

Helsinki the city’s administration has a negative attitude towards publicly presented proposals to convert office properties in the city center to residential use.

Director of Land Use Rikhard Manninen according to the reason for the negative view of the city is Helsinki’s general plan. The formula does not completely prevent changes, but it requires that the amount of office space does not decrease in the business and service center, i.e. the core.

Therefore, if the office premises in the center were to be converted into apartments, the lost Office space would have to be replaced with a new commercial space somewhere else in the same area.

“We want to protect the core area. If one property owner is given the opportunity to convert business space into living space, the next property owner will easily demand it as well.”

Conversion refers to a change in purpose of use.

According to Manninen, property owners regularly inquire from the city about the possibilities of changing properties. He sees it as a risk that the character of the city center would change too much if it was residential-oriented.

World however, has changed. The corona years are behind us, during which remote work has become more common, and not all workplaces necessarily have the need for offices in the same way as before the pandemic.

Should the city reconsider its zoning principles downtown?

In Mannen’s opinion, housing production in the center should be examined in connection with the general plan review.

“That’s how we take these considerations seriously, that they should be looked at with an open mind. The center is not unchanged,” he says.

“On the other hand, there is absolutely no evidence that there is no demand for office space in the very core, even though remote work has increased. In the core, the rent level has remained high. There is empty office space on the edge.”

However, there is a record number of empty business premises compared to the time before the pandemic. About 15.5 percent of business premises in the core center were empty in October-November. The number of people moving in the area has also decreased considerably.

The experts in the opinion that the residents would liven up the center if they brought round-the-clock life and users of local services there.

Manninen admits that the residents could revive the vitality of the city center.

“Residents bring demand for services. That’s exactly why we’re trying to get even more out of the inner city.”

He reminds that the city is already zoning more housing near the city center, such as Jätkäsaari and Kalasatama. Katajanokka also has reservations for housing construction.

And even if the offices were converted into apartments, one more apartment building with residents, i.e. roughly one hundred people, would not solve the problem, says the director of Helsinki’s urban environment Ville Lehmuskoski.

“Even if it would of course refresh the vitality of the city center to some extent, the increase in vitality of the scale we are looking for requires many times more impressive measures.”

Helsinki this year, the city intends to find out the coverage of various public facilities focused on walking and its financial feasibility. Areas to be clarified are at least Aleksanterinkatu and Keskuskatu.

One issue to be clarified is whether tram traffic can run on the covered Aleksanterinkatu or whether a new route should be found for tram traffic.

Lehmuskoski says that the investigation will be done together with the business community, and the starting point of the work is specifically to strengthen the vitality of the core center.

According to him, the city is also trying to speed up the implementation schedule of the proposal that won the Makasiinranta design competition and moving the port out of the area.