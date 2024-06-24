Monday, June 24, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The darkening of the center | This is the verdict HS readers give to the Esplanadi pedestrian street experiment

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
The darkening of the center | This is the verdict HS readers give to the Esplanadi pedestrian street experiment
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Main ContentPlaceholder

Some would like to see the Esplanadi pedestrian street experiment continue. For some, it has given them a reason to avoid

The experiment has reduced car traffic in the center of Helsinki considerably. Picture: EMILIA ANUNDI / HS

Salla Rajala HS

Over here The Esplanadi experiment, which ends in 2018, still evokes great emotions. With a two-year experiment, the city of Helsinki is trying to revive the vitality of the city center by offering more space for walking and hanging out, and by paying more attention to cyclists.

#darkening #center #verdict #readers #give #Esplanadi #pedestrian #street #experiment

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
What are financial compensation and how does it help your financial life?

What are financial compensation and how does it help your financial life?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]