The darkening of the center | Pictures of empty business premises show the situation in the heart of Helsinki

A tour of the center of Helsinki reveals the truth: the center of Helsinki threatens to become an exhibition of empty business premises.

There are 780 business premises in the core blocks of the center of Helsinki, of which 15 percent, or 117 premises, are vacant. This was revealed in the vitality count commissioned by the city of Helsinki, which was carried out in October–November.

As recently as a year and a half ago in the spring, a significantly smaller part of the business premises in the core blocks was empty, 12.5 percent.

There are no tenants in the business premises located in a central location in Kaivopiha.

The number of empty business premises in the core blocks has increased by 21 in a year and a half. If you include those under renovation and seasonal premises, more than 21 percent of the business premises in the core blocks are currently unused.

The Kämp Galleria in the Antiloopi quarter was completed in 1999. Several brand stores have operated there over the years. Back in the 1980s, there was a courtyard at the site of Kämp Galleria.

The windows of more and more Liiketila are covered with cardboard or Liiketila’s advertisement. This is also the case at Kämp Galleria.

Citycenter, which is opposite the railway station, has held its ground in the competition between shopping centers. In recent years, Citycenter has been renovated several times. The latest renovation was completed this year.

Citycenter has been renovated this year. In the renovation, among other things, the false ceilings of the floors, lighting solutions and floor surfaces were renewed.

The commercial property Forum was built on the corner of Mannerheimintie and Simonkatu for the Helsinki Olympics in 1952. Later, the current shopping center Forum was built on the same site.

Empty business space in shopping center Forum. Not even a single customer can be seen in the picture of the advertising sheet.

Kaivoväää is one of the busiest transit places in Helsinki. Even so, there is currently an empty business space along it.

The shaft corridor was renovated five years ago. Among other things, lighting was added during the renovation.

Aleksanterinkatu has long been one of Helsinki’s most important shopping streets. In recent years, its appeal has waned. In 2020, Aleksi 13 and Minna Parikan a shoe store.

The clothing store Aleksi operated in this business space for 13 years until 2020. The store operated at the same address since 1967, and its closure saddened many townspeople.

The corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine took away Russian tourists from Helsinki. Many shops closed the door.

Several of the shops have also reduced their opening hours, the number of shops serving on Saturdays has decreased by 34 and restaurants by 15 in a year and a half.