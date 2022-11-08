The darkening of the center | Limiting car use in the center of Helsinki is a difficult task for the city’s decision-makers – This is how the researchers comment

8.11. 16:22 | Updated 8.11. 19:54

Discourse People who drive cars and other means of transportation are visibly at odds about the fading of Helsinki’s core and ways to restore vitality.

Entrepreneurs in the center of Helsinki express in their joint statement that they oppose the restriction of driving in the core city. Some entrepreneurs fear that they will lose customers due to the closing of the lanes.

Recently, there has been a lot of discussion about driving, for example on social media.

Decision is clearly difficult for the city’s political decision-makers as well. The Helsinki City Environment Board decided on Tuesday evening for the second time to take a time extension to the plan, which, if implemented, would take one lane From the South and Pohjoise Esplanade.

The planned measure is related to the efforts of Helsinki’s municipal politicians to revive the troubled city center. The idea is that limiting car use would increase the comfort of the city center and bring more people there.

Chairman of the Urban Environment Board Anni Sinnemäki (Vihr) says that no consensus has yet been found among the political groups on restricting driving.

According to Sinnemäki, the center of Helsinki suffered more from the corona pandemic and the restrictions caused by it than other areas.

“This is an opportunity for the city center to create leather again and renew itself.”

One proposed idea to increase comfort is also the covering of Keskuskatu, which HS told about on Tuesday.

Several well-known companies have closed down in the central area in recent years. Especially during the corona period, the number of people exercising also collapsed. Now movement is becoming active again, but the concern about the future of the city center has not subsided.

HS asked two researchers from different fields what they think about the impact of measures restricting car use on the vitality of the center of Helsinki.

Driving the restriction would not have a significant effect on Esplanadi’s businesses or the fading of the city center, the researchers estimate Elias Willberg from the Department of Geography and Veikko Eranti from the Department of Sociology at the University of Helsinki. However, it is not completely insignificant.

“In the big picture, these fears are unfounded,” says PhD researcher Willberg.

According to studies, on the contrary, walkable areas are mostly those where trade is doing well, Willberg says. Pedestrians have time to stop at shops and look at shop windows.

“Pedestrians and cyclists therefore bring even more total sales, at least in some cases.”

Helsinki the city center is an area that is most often accessed by means of transport other than a car.

A survey carried out by the City of Helsinki in 2019 shows that 73–74 percent of people typically travel to the city center using public transport. 8–12 percent arrive in the city center on foot and 13 percent by bicycle. The rest come by car.

Out of all of these, the most purchasing power, 60–71 percent, was brought to the center of Helsinki by public transport. The next largest purchasing power, 10–24 percent, was brought by walkers. Motorists’ share of purchasing power was 8–18 percent and cyclists’ 4–8 percent.

“The purchasing power of those who arrive in the city center by bicycle and on foot is greater than that of those who arrive by car,” says the head of Helsinki’s urban environment unit Pihla Kuokkanen.

However, there is an observation in the studies about motorists that has got some companies on their toes. The city center is reached less often by car than by other means of transport, but on those occasions, more purchases are made than by other means.

It is easier to transport large amounts of shopping by car than with other means.

Restricting driving can therefore have an impact on the company’s operations in individual cases, at least if it is focused on selling large-sized goods, says Willberg.

Worry It is true that the city center of Helsinki is getting darker, but according to the researchers, it is not particularly related to driving. There are other things in the background: online shopping and the corona pandemic.

Kiinteistötieto’s (KTI) recent market review according to the central business premises are currently in a state of uncertainty.

Based on KTI’s market index, the increase in office space rents in the core of Helsinki froze to 0.7 percent in lease agreements signed after March-August. In total, rents have increased this year by 4.8 percent compared to last year.

In addition, there are currently 65,000 square meters of vacant office space in downtown Helsinki, say Helsinki Research Forum of KTI and Rakli. This means a vacancy rate of about 10 percent.

“The Corona period has reduced the number of people from the center and the population has not bounced back. People still buy more online,” says Veikko Eranti, assistant professor of urban sociology.

According to him, whether the Esplanade has one or two lanes has little effect. Especially when a large part of Esplanadi’s car traffic is drive-through traffic, says Eranti.

There are plenty of experiences from abroad about restricting driving and its consequences. As one example, Eranti highlights Copenhagen’s pedestrian street Strøget. The restriction of driving was opposed at first, but in the end the solution was praised.

Also in Milan and Paris, for example, car use has been reduced and cycling lanes have been increased, Willberg says, with the most recognized consequences.

In Sweden, on the other hand, in several cities, streets have been turned into pedestrian streets in the summer, Kuokkanen mentions.

“Companies and residents have hoped that the street will be turned into a pedestrian street for the summer. For example, on a street in Stockholm, the property owners paid for a part of the street to be turned into a pedestrian street for the summer,” says Kuokkanen.

“However, one cannot directly generalize that the pedestrian street improves the financial performance of companies. Other factors also affect the result.”

How about is there an example where increasing car use would have been a commendable change?

“I can’t think of any examples where car use has been increased in the city center and it would have had a positive effect on the city center,” says Willberg.

On the other hand, in 2013, Vaasankatu was tried to calm the street completely from cars, but the experiment was stopped.

Banning driving completely has therefore not always worked.

HS also asked a restaurateur who owns restaurants in the center of Helsinki about the restriction of driving From Henri Alénwho has had a related discussion on the messaging service Twitter.

Alén says that, in his opinion, the vitality of the city center is not only a matter of transportation. It’s more about whether the people of Helsinki have a reason to come to the city center.

Now there are not enough services, Alén claims.

“Alex [Aleksanterinkatu] is a sad place these days, if you compare it to, say, Paris. Paris is full of little boutiques, which Aleks lacks.”

Alén blames excessively high rents in business premises.

“The rent for a beginner entrepreneur could be lower at the beginning. Rent could be tied to turnover.”

In addition, the restaurateur demands more culture and events.

“There should be more events like the Helsinki Biennale in the center of Helsinki. The museums could cooperate in order to bring bigger projects to the city center. Adding culture would also bring more tourists to the city center.”