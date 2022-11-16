The darkening of the center | Analysis: More than 15 percent of the business premises in Helsinki’s core center are empty

The number of empty business premises in the core blocks of Helsinki is higher than previously estimated.

Helsinki the vitality of the core quarters has clearly waned over the past year and a half. In the area of ​​the core blocks, i.e. in the strip stretching from Fredrikinkatu in the east to Fabianinkatu in the west, more and more shops are empty.

According to the most recent vitality count, carried out in October-November, in this area, almost 15.5 percent of business premises were vacant at the time of the survey.

As recently as a year and a half ago in the spring, a significantly smaller part of the business premises in the core blocks was empty, 12.5 percent.

Core blocks the vacancy rate has not been calculated regularly before spring 2021. Therefore, there is no accurate view of the situation before the corona pandemic.

In general, however, the figures following the emptying of the entire downtown business premises seem that the corona virus has already accelerated the pandemic before the emptying of the city center started.

The difficulties mainly concern the core blocks, but they are also visible in other parts of the city center. In the latest measurement, the vacancy rate of business premises in the entire center of Helsinki, i.e. an area considerably larger than the core blocks, was about 9 percent. As recently as 2018, the corresponding figure was just over five percent.

The city of Helsinki’s goal is that the vacancy rate of the city center facilities should not be 6–7 percent higher.

Greetings a feature of the market is that there is a certain amount of empty space, says the development manager of the City of Helsinki’s business department Minna Marttola. Then there is no owner’s market, but tenants are able to choose.

“But 15 percent is a high number,” says Maarttola.

According to him, it must be remembered that the city is constantly changing.

“We can’t think that what was five years ago must remain until the last pin,” says Maarttola.

“However, the overall picture has weakened, it doesn’t help to deny it.”

Of the weak despite the figures, a small glimmer of light can also be seen in the situation of the core blocks based on the autumn measurement. As recently as spring, the vacancy rate of empty commercial premises was 16.8 percent in the core blocks.

So the situation has improved a little, but in practice the change is explained by the filling up of more than ten Business Spaces. Whether there have been changes in the longer-term development cannot yet be concluded from the figures. There are a total of 780 business premises in the core blocks.

According to Marttola, the longer-term trend must be followed and there is no reason to throw the ax into the well just yet. He admits that the direction is not desired at the moment.

“The decrease already happened before the corona virus, so we can’t blame it only on that. It has to be recognized.”

Helsinki in the ordered vitality calculation, the number of empty business premises is specifically measured, not the surface area of ​​the empty Business premises.

The number of empty business premises in the core blocks has increased by 21 in a year and a half. If you include those that are under renovation and those that are seasonal, more than 21 percent of the business premises in the core blocks are currently unused.

Core blocks are a significant factor in the vitality of the center of Helsinki. According to the report, the business premises located there represent about 25 percent of all the business premises in the city center, but they are home to about a third of all the shops and restaurants serving on Saturdays in the city center.

The center a key measure of vitality is how many shops or restaurants serve their customers not only on weekdays but also on Saturdays.

In the area of ​​the core blocks, customers on the move on Saturdays still bump into each other to services that are closed more often. The number of shops serving on Saturdays has decreased by 34 and restaurants by 15 in a year and a half.

“Yes, if the downtown areas are quiet on Saturdays, it has an effect,” says Minna Maarttola.

In the rest of the city center, there are 15 fewer shops serving Saturdays than a year and a half ago.

On the other hand, the number of restaurants open on Saturdays has increased by 24 in the same period. Minna Maarttola estimates that this is due, for example, to the fact that it is easier to find business premises outside the core blocks. In addition, it may be easier to deliver goods there than to the core center.

“Furthermore, the rent level can be lower there,” says Maarttola.

Helsinki the decrease in the vitality of the city center is explained by several phenomena that occurred at the same time. The growth of online shopping reduces the number of customers in stores, the corona pandemic has stifled tourist flows, changes in consumption habits are driving consumption from buying goods to buying services, rents for commercial premises are rising and inflation threatens to reduce consumption in general.

In addition, the solutions made in the urban planning of the Helsinki region can be assumed to have influenced the way in which people apply to the city center. In the past decades, several new shopping centers have been built in the Helsinki region and in Helsinki.

Helsinki’s municipal politicians are trying to solve the problems of the city center with traffic solutions, among other things. The Helsinki City Environment Board decided on Tuesday that one lane will be closed on both esplanades on an experimental basis.

According to the supporters of the experiment, increasing the walking areas and increasing the comfort of the walking conditions will increase the area’s vitality and also bring customers to the companies. Opponents fear that there will be traffic problems, but no major improvements to vitality.

