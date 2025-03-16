The dark truth behind the story of ‘Snow White’ that Disney did not tell

The witch extended his hand, and the apple He shone under the faint forest light. A bite. A second of doubt. Then the body of Snow White He fell to the groundinert. There were no witnesses, only the echo of the queen’s laugh disappearing between the trees. If Disney had told the original story, the scene would not have ended there. He would have included the feast of the villain, who devoured the organs he believed of his stepdaughter, and the spooky punishment that awaited her at the young woman’s wedding.

Fairy tales were not always sweet stories for children. When brothers Grimm rEuropean folklore in the nineteenth century was echoed, their intention was not to entertain the little ones, but Preserve popular stories that, over time, they were softened and rewritten to make them more acceptable. The first published version of Snow White In 1812 he presented a more cruel story than the known today.

Espejito, Espejito: Why wasn’t the story so beautiful?

The evil queen was not her stepmother, but her own mother, who, consumed by envy, ordered his murder without regrets. “Take it to the forest and kill it,” wrote Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm in their first edition. The image of a mother looking for the death of her daughter was too disturbing for the time, so in later editions the villain became a stepmother.

The story evolved, but its essence remained sinister. Snow White, with just seven years, was considered “more beautiful than the day”, which unleashed the Queen’s fury. The hunter sent to kill her did not have the courage to do it and, as in the Disney version, he let her escape.

However, the queen did not settle for assumptions or promises of third parties. Demanded evidence, and therefore ordered that the lungs and the girl’s liver be taken as proof. “The cook had to boil them with salt, and the evil woman ate them, believing that they were snowy,” the Grimm wrote in their revision of 1857.

The story continued with Snow White, taking refuge in the house of seven dwarveswho were not the endearing characters that Disney presented decades later. In several versions of the story, instead of miners, they were thieves that accepted the girl under a clear condition: I had to cook, clean and take care of the house while they worked. It was not an idyllic shelter in the forest, but a survival pact with a lot of machismo.

But the queen was not over. Not one, not two, but Three times he tried to kill Snow White with his own hands. First, disguised as merchant, he sold him a corset and adjusted it so strongly that he left her breathless. The dwarves managed to revive it by unleashing it. Then, with an poisoned comb, he tried his second play, but again the girl was saved. Finally, the apple arrived. This time, the poison was final, and Snow White ended up in its crystal coffin.

Snow White survived by a stumble

Disney transformed the outcome with a True love kissbut in the original story there was no such romanticism. A prince appeared, yes, but not with heroic intentions. Seeing Snow White in his coffin, he was so fascinated by his beauty that he insisted on taking his body to venerate him. “I can’t live without seeing her. I will honor her and respect how my most precious, ”he begged the dwarves until they gave way.

During the transfer, a stumbling block The servants made the poisoned apple piece detach from their throat, returning his life. There was no magic, just an accident.





The end was not the same either. The queen did not fall from a precipice. At the Snow White Wedding and the Prince, the villain received her punishment: some Vivo red iron shoesor they were placed on their feet, and forced her to death. Thus the Grimm closed their version of the story, long before Disney gave him a friendlier touch.

Today, the story of Snow White continues to reimagine in the cinema with a film starring Rachel ZegleRy Gal Gadotbut their origins are much darker than many remember. Perhaps that is why, after more than two centuries, the story continues to fascinate: not because of its sweetness, but because of the shadows that hide behind the mirror.