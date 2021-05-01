A black leopard in Kenya. WILL BURRARD-LUCAS

It seemed that this was the year of the snow leopard and it turns out that it is going to be the year of the black panther. In the wake, on the trail, to be more exact, of the wonderful books by Vincent Munier and Sylvain Tesson on the pale feline of the peaks comes The black leopard (Chronicke Books, 2021), by Will Burrard Lucas, the wonderful story of the adventure of finding and photographing the very rare and mysterious black leopard in Africa.

Leopard (Panthera pardus) and panther are synonyms and are used interchangeably, although the second term is usually used for Asian leopards and especially for black leopards in those regions that are almost always called black panthers (like the good of Bagheera from The jungle book or the ferocious black panther of Sivanipalli, the other great iconic black beast, hunted by Kenneth Anderson). The black leopard (black panther) is vastly more abundant in Asia than on the other continent where the species lives, Africa. This is so, according to scientists, because melanism, the excess pigment that turns the animal’s skin black, provides additional camouflage in the bleak jungles of Southwest Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Sri Lanka), while in the African savannah makes you too conspicuous, which is not a very adaptive trait: it is always better to go unnoticed.

Apparently black in felines is also associated with beneficial mutations of the immune system: some black felines are more resistant or immune to retroviruses such as feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukemia virus (FeLV). There are several species of felines that present melanism, that is, they have black individuals: a total of 13 of the current 37, including leopards, jaguars and servals, and, as everyone knows (and some fear), domestic cats.

Curiously, there are no black lions or pumas, although in both species there are cases of leucism and albinism, that is, of white beasts. There are also white tigers – I have seen them myself – but I only know one reference to a black tiger: the one mentioned as an exceptional case by General RG Burton in his book on man-eaters (A book of Man Eaters, Mittal, 1856) and given to Napoleon by the King of Java in 1811. The unique gift was intercepted by the English at sea aboard a ship en route to France and displayed in a cage in Piccadilly. In the menagerie From the Tower of London, by the way, there was a black leopard brought over from the Bengali Sunderbans.

Black panther pictured in India. GETTY

It is estimated that 11% of the world’s leopards are black; they seem like a lot, but being black and especially active at night, they are very difficult to see. Few animals as invisible as a black leopard in the dark, really. However, in The Leopard in India (Natraj, 2009), JC Daniel dedicates up to twenty pages to black leopards, jet shadows of the night, of which he records numerous cases and says that they often have pale blue eyes and that they were formerly considered a separate species , Felis fusca. It emphasizes that they are beasts of bad character, even to be leopards. “Panthers are notoriously uncertain, but black panthers are like the limbs of the devil,” he asserts. Black Panther is, of course, what the mysterious Serbian Irena Dubrovna (Simone Simon) becomes in Cat People, The Panther Woman, by Jacques Tourneur.

It is true that they impress. Kipling described his, Bagheera, as “a black shadow, of a black ink all of it, but with marks on the skin, typical of its species, which, depending on how the light gave them, looked like the waters that certain silks carry in the weft.” Cunning, daring and unbridled, she has a secret that only Mowgli knows: under her chin, on her neck, the mark left by a necklace, since she was born in captivity, in the cages of the royal palace of Oodeypore, from where she escaped to infuse the jungle “more terrifying than Shere Khan.”

The other great black panther in literature is a royal panther. Still so many years later, I open the old volume (1961) of the editorial Juventud de Sivanipalli’s Black Panther with a chill. The story of the feline that gives the book its name is one of the nine that the collection contains and despite the fact that it includes adventures as terrible as those of The Killer Panther of the Yellagiris Mountains, The Hyderabad Killer or The man-eater of Pegepalyam, None has left as much mark on the memory as that black beast like coal that appeared in 1934 in the dense jungle near the village of Sivanipalli. Kenneth Anderson, who had faced such eminent leopards and man-eating tigers as the Gummalapur spotted devil and the Jowlagiri tigress, called the black panther “exceptionally dangerous and aggressive.” In a passage the hunter advances after the animal in the middle of the night, hears it glide towards him and lights the flashlight that is attached to the barrel of the rifle: two perverse eyes of a reddish white color appear, but he cannot distinguish the animal, invisible in the dark.

A still from ‘Cat People’, by Jacques Tourneur.

In Africa, as we have said, there are far fewer black leopards. In reality, no one knows how many less, but it must be much less, given the low frequency of observations. In fact, before the one Burrard-Lucas photographed and whose wonderful portraits appear in the book he was talking about, the previous scientific observation reference to a black leopard dates back practically to 1909, when a photograph was taken of a specimen in Ethiopia. There are people who say they have seen them, but without clear evidence (?), So that the African black leopard is an almost mythical creature, stuff of legend what would they say a white hunter, Jorge de Pallejá or Hemingway. It is said that there are in the Aberdares and Mount Kenya. In the first zone I myself have traced leopard tracks, but even with all my imagination I cannot say that they were black leopard.

So, at the beginning of 2019, rumors of not one but even three black leopards began to arrive in the Laikipia area, in Kenya. British nature photographer Will Burrard-Lucas had dreamed of seeing one since he was a child and came out like a shot. “I couldn’t believe it, the opportunity to see a black leopard in Africa? I was speechless, “he writes with infectious passion. Born in Kent, but raised in Tanzania and with vast experience in capturing images of African wildlife, Burrard-Lucas had developed sophisticated photo-trapping equipment that allowed him to obtain incredible prints (they are in the book) of Ethiopian wolves, lycaons, lions, leopards and the greats tuskers, elephants with immense tusks, from Tsavo.

Sivanipalli’s black panther.

Specializing in night photography, he seemed destined to meet the black leopard in the African night. In Laikipia and aided by local forces (including members of a leopard field study program at the San Diego Zoo), the photographer deployed his cameras to all reported sites. When collecting the first photographic traps, a leopard already appeared: it was so black in the middle of the night that at first glance “only the two eyes could be distinguished burning bright in a patch of ink darkness”. But it did. “I have never captured an image of something so rare, of a more amazing creature.” There is no challenge, Burrard-Lucas emphasizes, “like photographing a black animal in the black of night; I had to learn how to illuminate a subject that hardly reflects light at all ”.

More photos came from Blackie, how they baptized the animal, amazing. Some with the full moon behind the black leopard, the feline always with a velvety quality that blends with the texture of the night. Drunk on a panther, obsessed with the creature, Burrard-Lucas wanted to take one last photo: the leopard with a background of stars. And he got it. But it didn’t stop there, then he was able to portray it in a tree. No one has ever photographed a wild leopard on the African continent with such beauty and depth. The work was not without risks. Exploring the undergrowth to set up the machines and then picking them up, the photographer had several dangerous encounters, with a cobra and a large normal leopard (probably the father of Blackie).

Finally, one night placing the cameras between the rocks, he came face to face with the black leopard himself. “I saw it with my own eyes, savoring the moment of connection wrapped in a feeling of peace.” He photographed it then, staring at us. Black on black. All the wild beauty of the world in its magnificent, dazzling darkness.