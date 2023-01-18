If Mexico expects with high tension that the trial against Calderon’s Secretary of Public Security, Genaro Garcia Luna, reveal names of alleged Mexican officials involved in secret deals with cartels, in the United States there is confidence that The files of US immigration, customs and internal security officials who have allowed the expansion of Mexican drug trafficking in 40 US cities will not be revealed in courts.

If the accusation against the former Mexican official is true, then we would be facing a very serious national security failure of USA, although with indications that That crack would have been allowing the trafficking of Mexican drugs in American territory with the endorsement of the entire US security structure.

The trial against García Luna is not part of any US strategy to combat drug trafficking in the United States, but would be a judicial process against a person and not against a structure, since the file reveals that the former Mexican official he would have received money from the drug dealer to allow the traffic, but that the mobilization of the drug must have had one or several criminal groups that produced the drug, transported it through Mexican territory, somehow crossed the border, distributed it in the 50 American states and The DEA considers that nine Mexican cartels are responsible for the retail sale of drugs on the streets of the United States.

In that context, garcia moon it would have been only a minor piece of a criminal structure that would be made up of Mexican and US officials responsible for the existence of the organized crime of drug trafficking.

The case of Ovidio Guzmán López clearly illustrates the inexplicability of Mexican drug trafficking and the security strategy: Ovidio would be in charge of the production area, smuggling and sale of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana to the United States by the Sinaloa Cartelbut his arrest for extradition purposes It exhibits the fact that he would not have any file or arrest warrant in Mexico.

And added to it, El Chapo Guzmán is imprisoned for life in the United States and Ovidio was arrested in Mexico to send him to the US without prior trial in Mexico, but Sinaloa cartel What criminal structure still working with impunity and without any operation against it. even his own Ovidio moved in Sinaloa without worrying about the authorities, he led a dissipated social life in full view of all and lived openly in an area identified as a personal refuge.

The accusation against García Luna focuses only on one personwithout reviewing a series of contradictory facts: the official had the confidence of the entire security structure of United States, received awards and recognition, held information sessions and exchanged secret data with their American counterparts. In this sense, it could be said — based on the file — that all US officials who had any contact with the Calderonista Secretary of Public Security should be subjected to preventive arrests. and deep research, but not only because of its social and functional relationship with garcia moon, but because they provided information that could have reached the structures of the Mexican organized crime.

Hence the importance of Mexico having to rethink its security relations with the United States. mistrust of the government lopezobradorista with the US authorities he has no reasons policies either ideologicalbut rather part of the suspicion –certainly recognized by the DEA— about what the rise of drug trafficking in the United States, the control of drugs by snow Mexican cartels in 40 American States and the distribution for popular consumption of drugs and fentanyl can only be viable with the complicity of US authorities. The latest evaluations of the DEA recognize the growing existence of Mexican cartels within the United Statesbut despite this, the anti-narcotics agency itself has not carried out investigations or operations to dismantle that crime network that could only consolidate in everything EU for the corruption of local authorities.

Obama invented the justification that drug trafficking in the US was the responsibility of the Mexican cartels in Mexico and with this he gave the endorsement for the consumption of drugs by American addicts to exist and expand throughout the nation.

