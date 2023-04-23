There are things that cannot be avoided: that a child’s smile is priceless, that Madrid’s water is excellent and, above all, that reading is good. These are rare times in which many question even the sphericity of the Earth, but hardly anyone is so bold as to question the benefits of reading. Especially among those who read.

The arrival of Book Day and the celebration of Sant Jordi is a good occasion to reflect on its good reputation. Even the oracle of our time, ChatGPT, agrees: “Yes, reading can be as good as it says. Reading has many benefits for our mental and emotional health, as well as for our intellectual development”, explains artificial intelligence. But let’s see what humans think, especially those who have recently written essays on books and reading: self-referential books, metalbooks. Is reading that good?

Nazis and students burn books in a huge bonfire of ‘anti-German’ literature on Opernplatz, Berlin. Keystone (Getty Images)

“Humanism has always believed, somewhat naively, that reading is the quintessential humanizing instrument, the one that makes us more empathetic and kind, more intelligent and rational, but history insists on showing us that this is not the case, that uses that have been made of reading can be as perverse as benevolent”, explains Joaquín Rodríguez, author of the essays reading fury (Tusquets) and Lectocracy: a civic utopia (Gedisa).

Not in vain, many of the Nazi hierarchs, perpetrators of inhuman massacres, were refined readers, and not a few poets have been necessary to keep the flames of war alive. Dictators, according to Rodríguez, fully understand the value of books, “that is why they prohibit the majority and only allow the one or those that guarantee the assimilation and observance of a creed and a slogan. There is always a fight for the imposition of a single book and a single legitimate reading of that book”. In some of his chapters, this author shows how totalitarian, dictatorial, ecclesiastical regimes, etc., have used reading for their own purposes. And, above all, he suggests that we reflect on how we read, and also on why those who do not read do not read, which, contrary to widespread dogma, is also a very respectable thing. “There is nothing inherently dignified or respectable in the act of reading itself,” confirms Mikita Brottman in against reading (Blackie Books).

The fetid sludge of reading

Reading, let’s not get so tremendous either, can be an uplifting and wonderful activity, and it almost always is. Its advantages are innumerable: it entertains, it boils the imagination, it allows us to enter the minds of those who lived hundreds of years ago. It transmits knowledge, encourages a critical spirit, enriches language, stimulates empathy. It makes you live many lives in one, understand the world a little more clearly, think and feel. In addition, it is cheap and brings some distinction (less and less).

But despite all these advantages, the public does not seem to be as addicted to reading as to other vices. It is that reading requires attention and effort. in his book On the art of reading. Ten theses on education and reading (Plataforma Editorial), the pedagogue Gregorio Luri explains how, although speaking is a natural ability, which we inadvertently acquire, as if absorbed from the environment, reading is not so natural. We were not born with a predisposition, we learn with a lot of effort and then it costs just as much to exercise it: reading is an art. Rodríguez agrees that this acquired character renders reading promotion campaigns based on the publicity of certain intangible improvements futile, especially now that the cultural offer is fragmented and so overwhelming. “The unanimity around the goodness of reading can even be suspicious”, says Luri, “the worst thing we can do is turn reading into a pious exercise. It depends on what you read: there are very bad books”.

Illustration of Don Quixote studying a medieval manuscript. Herman Bacharach (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

The educator recounts the anecdote in which Jorge Luis Borges visited Barcelona and Luri attended his talk “as if he were a demigod”. The Argentine teacher, fond of snacking on the Britannica Encyclopedia, said: “Don’t worry, not all books are made for you, nor are you made for all books.” What a relief. In addition, there are books that have been considered inadvisable because they are immoral and harmful. This is how the 17th century Jesuit master Francesco Sacchini did it in On the benefits and dangers of reading (Press of the University of Zaragoza): “In no way is it necessary for a young man to read such terrible books for virtue, which is absolutely pernicious, simply ignominious for a Christian man.” He was referring, among others, to the “foetid sludge” of Catullus, Tibullus and Propertius, of Juvenal and Plautus.

Reading has not always been advertised as a universal and supreme good. Among the philosophers of Ancient Greece, as seen in some of Plato’s dialogues (such as the Phaedrus), reading and writing were a source of controversy: they were seen as a betrayal of the virtuous oral tradition that generated and transmitted knowledge through theater or talk (as Socrates dialogued with his fellow citizens, who later killed him ). They did not serve to reach a complete wisdom. On occasions, there are those who have considered reading as an activity that is too abstract and absorbing and that distances them from real action, and even Alonso Quijano became Don Quixote because “from little sleep and too much reading, his brain dried up”, exposed to too many chivalric novels.

William Morris, pioneer of the British Arts & Crafts movement, and by now a writer and publisher, disdained the role of reading in creating a socialist utopia: perhaps it was better to learn from other humans, in judicious fraternity, than to learn from others. books. There are also objectively evil books: in reality, this is how the Mein Kampfby Adolf Hitler; in fiction, the lovecraftian necronomiconwritten by the mad Arab Adbul Al-Hazred, which exposes the reader to unspeakable cosmic horrors.

The magic book and the sorcerer’s apprentice

“The truth is that it is difficult to find fault with reading… but, we might think, it will have something bad if everyone blesses it,” says the philosopher Fernando Castro, author of Footnotes. Pleasures in the desert of reading (La Caja Books), where he traces a short autobiography as a voracious reader and practitioner of “citationism”, the passion for citations, for the footnote, as a way of honoring the sources and being transparent in terms of obtaining the information. “Some tell me it’s pedantry, there’s something like that too,” he jokes. As for reading, “it’s like loving the countryside: everyone praises it, but not so many practice it,” he says, and recalls that suspicious and legendary image in which Marilyn Monroe posed with a copy of the Ulises by James Joyce. According to the last Barometer of Reading Habits and Book Purchase in Spain, prepared by the Federation of Publishers Guilds with data from 2022, 35.2% of the population never or almost never read. You can see the glass half full or half empty.

“For me the biggest problem that arises around reading is compulsory reading: I have little affection for some of the books that I was forced to read as a child. For example, The Quijote, with whom I have a love-hate relationship,” says Castro. Borges, once again, said that mandatory reading is a contradiction in terms. But, be careful, if one reads for pleasure, one of the greatest pleasures that exists, it can even lead to the vice of bibliophrenia, the pathological obsession with books, which is not highly recommended either and can lead to death, as Joaquín points out. Rodríguez in another of his books, bibliophrenia (Melusine).

Various experts, such as Luri and Castro, agree that there is an absence in the demand for reading: the demand, also, for writing and rhetoric. There is a connection between reading well and speaking and writing well, and although it is usual that we are encouraged to read with relish, not so much that we write or speak with a certain amount of expertise and devotion. In fact, the quality of oral expression has deteriorated in the public space, suffice it as an example the Congress of Deputies or television gatherings. On the other hand, it is possible that communication on the internet, through Twitch or YouTube, will make the new generations take a little more care to express themselves correctly, beyond the traditional courses and books on how to speak in public.

Portrait of the Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges. Paul Sheets

There is a story that is repeated in a similar way in different traditions of the world: a magical book, normally guarded by a sage, falls into the hands of an uninitiated (an apprentice, a servant, a girl) who mistakenly summons an evil genius , with all its unintended consequences. It is recounted by Emma Smith in her book Portable magic. An alternate history of books and their readers (Ariel): Folklorist Stith Thompson has found it (cataloged as “magic book summons genius”) in different European languages, from Iceland to Lithuania. “The tale reflects a widespread fear that books, in the wrong hands, are powerful and dangerous,” Smith writes.

The story differentiates between the one who knows how to handle the book and the one who doesn’t know, the one who, if one day he learns, will obtain a status that he does not have now. Seen in this way, the book is not so much a democratizer or innocent propagator of culture as a “potential disruptive agent of social hierarchies.” According to Smith, books, for better or worse, have the ability to act in the real world. It is a point of view that, at the beginning, Rodríguez sowed, and in which he insists: “We need to understand that reading is intrinsically ambivalent, that it is offered for the best and for the worst, and that only by insisting on its civic and political dimension , we can disambiguate its meaning and its orientation”.

