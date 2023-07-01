The dark side of my twin: plot and cast of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, July 1, 2023, Twisted twin – The dark side of my twin is aired in prime time on Rai 2. It is an American thriller directed by Jeff Hare released in 2019. Let’s find out below what the plot is and who does it. part of the cast.

Plot

Let’s start with the plot. The film tells of Tess, very close to her mother Patricia and their ranch with horses where she grew up. But she’s also ready to leave that life behind to go to college. During orientation weekend, she meets Sammy Crain who happens to be her twin sister. The girl tells her what happened and how they were separated when she was born. Tess is thrilled to have a sister and even more to have found her. Unfortunately she doesn’t know that Sammy is hiding something from her and she finds out in the worst way. Sammy’s adoptive parents are found dead and the girl is accused of murder. Too bad Sammy took Tess’s place, so now Tess has to pay the consequences of that brutal act. She stole her identity and also her family fortune, plus she wants to get away with murdering her. But Tess isn’t willing to give up her freedom for a crime she didn’t commit.

Twisted twin – The dark side of my twin: the cast of the film

Now that we’ve figured out what the plot is, let’s see who’s in the cast instead. To interpret Tess, the protagonist, is Lauren Swickard. Here are the actors and characters from the film:

Lauren Swickard is Tess Houston

Jennifer Taylor is Patricia

Rory Gibson is Damon

Peter Onorati is Detective Moreno

Merrick McCartha as Detective Fisher

Bryson Powers is Lucas

Jack Armstrong is Mitch Crain

Julie Lancaster is Kim Crain

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Twisted twin on streaming and TV? The film will be broadcast on 1 July 2023 in prime time, from 21:20, in prime time on Rai 2. Those interested in following the live television broadcast can tune in to key 2 on the remote control. If you are interested in following the film in streaming, you can access RaiPlay.