60 laps were enough for Márquez. The man from Lleida concluded the tests in Jerez with more than two hours of session ahead of him, but he did not need much more to draw conclusions from a test that was crucial both for the eight-time champion, and for the brand of golden wing The Japanese firm needed to finish consolidating this revolutionary prototype of a promising RC213V that continues to leave lights and shadows, even after some tests that have not polished the shortcomings of the bike.

From the Japanese factory they tried it with three mounts, as it already happened during the pre-season in Marc’s garage. Back then he was the one who most needed to collect sensations on a bike from which he had to be away for nearly three months, but now, the story has changed. Honda needs the references of the the only pilot who has been able to take his prototype to the top in recent years. The eight-time champion was able to shine with mounts that were not without their shortcomings and now, there is not even that possibility due to the complexity of a front end with which the one from Cervera needs to regain confidence.

It cannot be ignored that It was “an important day” in Jerez as Márquez acknowledges, but from honda they should “keep working” to recover the hegemony they hold in the World Cup. From the start they have started by “trying some things that have always worked well while others have not turned out to be” what Honda needs. The work has focused especially on aerodynamic solutions for those who have resorted to the 2021 motorcycle with which the man from Lleida won three grand prix (Sachsenring, Austin and Misano), but the ergonomics of the new model, rather than going back to the past, needs a correct trend for the future.

At least the tests have served to know which way they should not take and until Le Mans, they have a week in which there will be no rest to continue looking for solutions. Because Jerez has known little to Márquez: “You always want more and more, but at least we have found little things. But we have to keep working”. As the man from Cervera assures, “the weak points are still there” and until finishing with them, “we must continue progressing”. The longest season in history waits for no one and if they want to continue to keep the World Cup as their goal, they must wake up the beast.