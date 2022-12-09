Mexico.- Without a doubt the game of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Maskis one of the most popular video games for Nintendo 64; however, she has dark secrets in his story.

The Nintendo 64 was a big step into 3D with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and we live an adventure on the path of Link’s hero; but its continuation in The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Maskwe have to save a village from the fall of the moon, but did you know that this has a meaning?

Ends, is a town that is threatened by the fall of the moon, which he has a “creepy” face.

Many of us have heard the story that Termina would actually be “purgatory” and that Link is trapped in that city where all its inhabitants are spirits.

The game of Nintendo 64 has many mysteries, the plot of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Maskwe have to go to the four cardinal points and find the masks of a Zora, Deku and Goron, who were characters who literally “died” and their spirits have no rest until we have solved their problems.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask It is related to the phases of “mourning”, something related to death. In the story we see themes of denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

Even in Link’s transformation when putting on the masks, it shows us Link’s suffering face.

The side stories, we find characters having problems but we can’t help them all because of our short time and it didn’t “make sense” anyway because we have to go back in time and we can’t avoid their terrible fate.

The moon that falls in ends with a little fear / Photo: Special

Termina’s moon was the brainchild of the developers, who were working under pressure to finish the game. “You save the world but you can’t fix it.”

Anju and Kafei’s secondary mission is a reference to the wedding that the developers attended, since in the year 1998, a satellite fell in Japan and people lived in fear that missiles would fall from the sky at any moment.

No doubt this game Nintendo 64 is much deeper than any other in its time and has inspired stories like creepypastas on the Internet, such as “Ben Drowned”, the story of a young man who bought a cursed cartridge from Majora’s Mask.