The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me can boast an unusual record, namely that of having two release dates different revealed by the leaks of as many sources generally considered very reliable. The latest, unveiled by Lumia Updates, is set for November 30.

Just a few days ago, however, we told you about the tip of the PlayStation Game Size, according to which the narrative horror adventure of Supermassive Games will debut on 21 October. Which of the two is right?

Both sources, as we mentioned at the beginning, are considered to be quite reliable. Lumia Updates is a Twitter account that constantly monitors changes in the Microsoft Store. PlayStation Game Size does exactly the same thing but with the PlayStation database. Both in the past have accurately guessed release dates, new Game Pass arrivals and game download sizes in digital.

Confused by the presence of two leaks, a user has decided to tag PlayStation Game Size in the comments, which has limited himself to leaving a nice like, a sign that perhaps the date of November 30 suggested by Lumia Updates is the correct one.

In any case, to find out the truth we just have to wait for official communications from Supermassive Games, reminding you that officially the release of The Dark Pictures Anthology is set forautumn of 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC.