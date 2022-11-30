The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR It will be a throwing game for the viewer Playstation VR2: Supermassive Games has just announced the release date of the shooter spin-off, which will be available starting February 22, 2023.

The story of Until Dawn: Rush of Blood therefore repeats itself, the launch of which took place simultaneously with that of Playstation VR. We are also talking about a product extremely similar to Switchback, therefore one rail shooter set in this case in the world of The Dark Pictures.

“Immerse yourself in this fast-paced, on-rails horror action shooter where every move could mean the difference between life and death!” reads the game’s official synopsis on PlayStation Store.

“Feel the thrill of the most terrifying on-rails VR action shooter, enhanced by the innovative features of PlayStation VR2 and set in the sinister world of The Dark Pictures Anthology series.”

Drawing heavily on the first season of The Dark Pictures Anthology, Switchback VR will use gaze tracking technology, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and advanced vibration to immerse us in a truly immersive experience.