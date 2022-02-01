Supermassive Games has registered five new trademarks with logos from The Dark Pictures in Europe, which could be linked to as many games that will further expand the horror series.

The five trademarks were registered in Europe yesterday, January 31, and according to their information pages on Eiupo they seem to be all linked to new games in the Supermassive series. Specifically they are:

In the image below you can see the official logos of all five of the new brands registered by Supermassive.

The Dark Pictures, the logos of the new trademarks registered by Supermassive Games

Supermassive Games has currently released three games in the series: The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan in August 2019, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope in October 2020, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes in October 2021. 2022 instead should arrive The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, of which the first official trailer was released a few months ago.

If we take the annual frequency for granted, the new games in the Supermassive series could arrive between 2023 and 2027, but we specify that this is only our guess.