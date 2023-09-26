Bandai Namco has launched an interesting promotional initiative that allows you to obtain The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan for free, by making the request within a limited period of time: so let’s see how to get the game free in PC version.

All you need to do to get The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan for free in the PC version on Steam is to register a Bandai Namco account or log in to your account if it already exists a this addressfill out the form and wait for the product activation code to arrive.

There is practically nothing else to do except respect the deadlines: the offer is valid from 25 to 29 September 2023but it seems that the amount of codes offered by Bandai Namco is limited, so there is perhaps no certainty of getting the free game.

In any case, it’s worth a try: find all the information at this address on the Bandai Namco website, with the terms and conditions of service which also concern Italy, therefore the offer is currently also available in our area.