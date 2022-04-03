The Amazon offers for Spring 2022 allow us to buy The Dark Pictures House of Ashes for PS4, PS5 and Xbox. The reported discount is up to € 10.01, or 33%.

The full price for this game it is 29.99 €. It is usually possible to find it under € 25. Today’s price is not the lowest ever, but it is just a few euros above the all-time low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review we explained to you that: “House of Ashes is a decent step forward for a series that still requires many adjustments to achieve the goal. We are happy, however, that net of some shortcomings and a general cleaning of the controls that we hope to notice as much as possible soon, the third chapter of the Dark Pictures Anthology grows better narratively and in the writing of relationships and dialogues, that is the most important aspects of these productions. If you have enough of interactive films it will certainly not be able to make you change your mind; if, however, on the contrary You were hoping to see a quantum leap for the series, House of Ashes is a decent extension. Throw in a handful of horror quotes and that’s it! ”

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

One of the characters from The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.