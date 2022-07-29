Unveiled last October, The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me appeared in early July in a particularly terrifying story trailer. While the release of the latter was until now scheduled for the autumn, now a more precise date has been shared this morning confirming a release in November.

The information comes to us directly from the Twitter Updates Lumia Italia user who regularly shares release dates and relatively reliable information on upcoming games.

As always, Supermassive Games will offer a narrative horror game that integrates different narrative acts based on your choices, central choices that you will have to make smart to survive, but also to save your team members. The title will be playable alone or online and a Curator’s Cut DLC is also planned which includes new scenes and new choices for the title.

NAMCO – THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY: THE DEVIL IN ME | Release Date: November 30 pic.twitter.com/fiI2N3Wxqx – Lumia updates (@ALumia_Italia) July 29, 2022



As we can see the release date leaked from the Twitter account marks the November 30. We just have to wait and see if this date is true.

Source: Wccftech