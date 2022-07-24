The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me has a exit daterevealed by a leak published by PlayStation Game Size, a profile that has been active for some time on social networks: according to this information, the game will be available starting from 21 October.

Announced last October, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is the final installment of the season for the saga horror developed by Supermassive Games, a team now specialized in this specific genre.

This time we will follow the story of a television crew invited to visit the reproduction of the Castle of Death by serial killer HH Holmes, a hotel that soon turns out to be a dark and disturbing place, with someone acting in the shadows.

“The hotel is the perfect setting for their new documentary, but not everything is as it seems. They will soon find that someone is watching them, and even manipulating them, and that their video views aren’t the only thing to worry about! “, reads the synopsis.

“Appearances can be deceiving. Sometimes, even kill. Explore every corner of the World’s Fair Hotel as you discover new features introduced in this season finale, including inventory, item puzzles, and a never-before-seen repertoire of action, such as running. , the jump and the climb. “

“Escape the devilish contraptions of a monster that longs to become America’s deadliest serial killer and survive its elaborate” death chambers “designed to ensure your eternal permanence.”

“Pass terrifying tests of loyalty. Will you risk your life for someone you care about? The two acclaimed multiplayer modes are back. Share the story online with a friend or play as a party with up to 5 offline players with a shared controller.”