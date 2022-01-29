Supermassive and Bandai Namco launch their ‘friend pass’ for Man of Medan, Little Hope or House of Ashes.

The horror series by Supermassive Games, creators of Until Dawn, has managed to carve out a niche for itself among fans of the most cinematographic proposals with some interactive adventures built on decision making. His latest installment, House Of Ashes, placed us in the Iraq war to bring us an original staging for his horror story.

Available until February 28, 2022Supermassive Games and bandai namco They propose us to play in company through a free friend pass. This pass will be available to all those who have purchased Man of Medan, Little Hope or House of Ashes and will allow us to invite a friend to play free through a trial version It can be downloaded until February 28, 2022.

The friend pass is a one-time keyThe owner of any of the titles in The Dark Pictures Anthology will need to have installed the latest version of the game and invite your companion, who will have previously downloaded the trial version, to play the joint story mode. This is an option that we have been able to enjoy in the game before, thanks to the free friend pass that we receive with each copy of the anthology games.

However, it is only allows us to complete the story once with someone who does not have the full copy of the game, and once used we can no longer use it. Thus, we’ll have another chance to spend terror in company. Although if what you prefer is to suffer fear together in front of the same television, you can enjoy its offline multiplayer for up to five users.

More about: The Dark Pictures Anthology.