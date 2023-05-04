Surprisingly, Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games released today The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan on Nintendo Switch. It is available now in the console eShop at price of 19.99 euros. For the occasion, a new trailer has been released, which you can view in the player below.

Released in 2019 on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Man of Medan is the first game in The Dark Pictures saga, a series of interactive horror adventureswhere the player’s choices affect the story and the fate of the game’s protagonists, who could all be saved or perish tragically.

On Nintendo Switch it will be possible to play Man of Medan alone or with friends, thanks to the possibility of playing the Shared Story in online multiplayer mode for 2 players or with the Movie Night mode in offline co-op for up to 5 players.

In The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, five friends set off on a sailing vacation, when a very sinister event surprises them resulting in a journey aboard a nightmarish ghost ship. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our Man of Medan review.