Supermassive Games has carved out a niche for itself in the video game industry with interactive horror stories in which we can make decisions and, depending on them, we mark the future of playable characters. Two years ago they delighted us with the first installment of their The Dark Pictures Anthology and the British studio continues to create new stories. After Man of Medan and Little Hope, now House of Ashes shows a new teaser and dates its first gameplay. As you can see below in the tweet published by Bandai Namco, the third story of this anthology has been seen in a new minute and a half of trailer.

Likewise, it will be the next Thursday, May 27, when House of Ashes shows its first gameplay. Will do it at 18:00 hours (Spanish peninsular time). So far the only thing we’ve seen of House of Ashes was the brief teaser that appeared in the credits after completing Little Hope, the previous adventure of The Dark Pictures Anthology. After inviting us to explore a wrecked ship full of ghosts from the past and tour an American town where witchcraft was the order of the day, House of Ashes takes us to a complete change of situation and setting.

New details for the Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

And it is that the third episode of The Dark Pictures Anthology will place us in the Iraq war, where we will have to go through an underground labyrinth in which some horrible beasts. It will be our decision whether or not we want to join forces with our human enemy to get out of this nightmare alive. House of Ashes will once again bet on interactive terror and, once again, will offer the possibility of being enjoyed in cooperative to share scares and laughter alike. Now we only have to wait a few days to continue knowing details of this new episode.