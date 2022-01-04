After its applauded premiere at the Venice festival, The dark daughter it’s finally available on Netflix. Although the platform is immersed in the wave of remakes and reboots, with series such as Rebelde and Cobra Kai, in the films section they are betting on proposals that position their original content as strong contenders for the awards season.

In this case, The lost daughter is the debut of Maggie gyllenhaal as a director. Even so, his film has already won different awards at international festivals. In addition, part of its recognition is justified in the presence of the acclaimed actress Olivia colman as its protagonist.

Likewise, the main focus of the narrative also falls on Dakota Johnson. Meanwhile, its plot has been highlighted by specialized critics, for which it is possible that it will achieve important nominations at the Oscars 2022. Therefore, below we will tell you more details about the film.

The Dark Daughter stars Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson. Photo: Netflix

What is The Dark Daughter about?

Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda Caruso (Colman) is captivated by a young mother and daughter she watches on the beach. Haunted by her attractive relationship, raucous, and extended family, the protagonist is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion, and intensity of early motherhood.

However, an impulsive act plunges Caruso into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to confront the unconventional decisions she made as a young mother and their consequences.

Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut from a script she has adapted from the homonymous novel written by Elena Ferrante. The Dark Daughter also stars Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, and Dagmara Dominczyk.

What does the critic say about The Dark Daughter?

Gary M. Kramer – Salon.com

“The dark daughter certainly raises as many questions as it answers, which is why it is so rewarding. Gyllenhaal’s movie is also mysterious. It sinks into the viewer and does not let go ”.

“It is an auspicious debut for Gyllenhaal, who watches every little moment with intense attention; and another riveting performance by Colman, developing a heartbreaking portrait of motherhood with chilling, silent intensity. “

Michael Phillips – Chicago Tribune

“The Lost Daughter is an adaptation triumph for first-time screenwriter and director Maggie Gyllenhaal. His film, which moves the novel’s southern Italian setting to a Greek island, weaves a subtle web of intrigue. “Subtle”, however, does not mean quiet. “

Lisa Johnson Mandell – AtHomeInHollywood.com

“In her debut as a screenwriter and director, Gyllenhaal has done it. It is not only a phenomenal psychological drama, but a monumental achievement. “

Robert Daniels – Polygon

“The Dark Daughter, a sharp and clear interrogation of unpleasant parents, ebbs and flows with the force of this reality, along with a few immense performances by her veteran ensemble.”