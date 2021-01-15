Online supporters of President Donald Trump are retreating to smaller social media platforms, fleeing what they say is unfair treatment by Facebook, Twitter, and other big tech companies seeking to crush disinformation and threats of violence.

The reaction of those dominant platforms, originated in the deadly assault on the US Capitol on January 6will likely succeed, according to misinformation and social media experts.

But such a crackdown could prompt some of Trump’s most staunch supporters to withdraw to dark spaces and secrets of the internet where the Conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric is running rampant.

“There is going to be less opportunity to radicalize new people” on major platforms, Kate Starbird, a leading disinformation expert at the University of Washington, said Wednesday.

“But for those who have already become radicalized or are already in some den of conspiracy theories, this might not make a difference. if the places these individuals go become echo chambers. “

For years ltop tech companies have been the target of conservative ire, with complaints that Facebook and Twitter apply their policies with political bias. They have also been criticized for allowing harmful conspiracy theories and hate speech to flourish on their sites.

This was followed by an unprecedented response from big tech companies to the Capitol revolt, fueled in part for false and misleading messages on social media that weakened confidence in the US elections.

Twitter blocked Trump’s account, as well as 70,000 other associated accounts with conspiracy theory QAnon far-right. Facebook and Instagram suspended Trump for the remainder of his term and removed posts that fraudulently claimed that the US elections had been “stolen.” Snapchat also excluded Trump, and YouTube suspended its channel for at least a week on Wednesday.

Some conservative users briefly took refuge in Parler, only to see this conservative alternative to Facebook go dark on Monday when Amazon stopped offering it hosting services. Parler sued Amazon over tech eviction; Amazon responded by arguing that the platform’s “unwillingness” to remove certain messages threatens public safety.

The move prompted many conservatives who post on social media to consider darker alternative platforms, like Gab, who has geared his marketing toward Trump supporters.

The CEO of Gab, Andrew Torba, who is defined as “Christian and populist American businessman”, published on Wednesday that in the last four days 1.7 million users registered in its medium.

“This is where we exert our final resistance for our sacred God-given birthright and affirmed by our Founding Fathers “, reads a comment released by Torba.

Other platforms that attract Trump supporters include Signal and Telegram, messaging services already used by groups and individuals with different ideologies around the world, as well as a growing list of lesser-known platforms, such as Rumble, MeWe and CloutHub.

Telegram announced Wednesday that it had more than 500 million users and more than 25 million new subscribers as of Sunday.

Several pro-Trump social media stars banished from mainstream platforms have launched their own channels on this service, achieving thousands of followers in just a few days.

A channel that claims to be run by the conservative lawyer L. Lin Wood Jr., who stuffed Twitter with false claims about the election and called for Parler to have Vice President Mike Pence assassinated, earned more than 100,000 subscribers since he posted his first message on Monday.

The QAnon network and far-right channels have also seen their endorsements increase by the thousands this week.

Many of these smaller sites They were already havens for extremists and conspiracy theorists kicked off Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, according to Jared Holt, a disinformation researcher at the Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council.

“At worst, I can imagine that there is a possibility of massive radicalization here if large crowds of supporters turn up on the platforms, which have been the battleground of extremist movements,” says Holt.

These platforms still have only a fraction of the Facebook or Twitter audience, which means that conspiracy theorists and extremists will find it harder to get their message across.

“There are tradeoffs,” Kate Starbird observes regarding the measures of the big platforms: less disinformation that spreads to the general public, but also the risk of concentrating the disinformation on much smaller sites, with few rules and little or no moderation of contents.

It is also possible that far-right militants could take greater advantage of more secure encrypted messaging services offered by companies such as Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp, which makes it difficult for investigators, journalists and government officials to follow up on signs of threats, according to James Ludes, a former congressional defense analyst and disinformation expert who directs the Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy at Salve Regina University.

“They are still here,” says Ludes. “If we push all these people into the dark shadows of the Internet they will continue to communicate, but it will be more difficult for the authorities to track everything.” Meanwhile, on fringe websites associated with the far-right anti-government movement Boogaloo, planning of armed protests continues in state capitols.

There is talk of such protests on some social media, Jared Holt notes, and this week an internal FBI bulletin warns of extremist threats at such events.

Organizers “they still intend to go further”Holt argues. “It remains unclear what we can expect in terms of turnout in that regard.”

