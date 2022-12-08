Mexico.- Three years ago, the Ecuadorian journalist Marcos Mancero decided to embark during six days and six nights on the journey of cross the jungle of El Darién on foot. this is the step between Colombia and Panama where the Pan-American highway is interrupted, a place of hope for thousands of migrants but also of misfortune.

The freelance journalist recently published his story in order to alert those who try to enter the so-called El Darién Gap. The situation, he says, has not changed.

He points out that the living conditions for people from different countries are critical, so this path becomes your only option to get to the United States; He also points out that the countries in South America have failed.

“Countries have not been able to meet the needs of migrants who did not find a welcome, they look for a way to go north, for example Venezuelans, even though they have status, take the option of crossing to reach the United States.”

The dangers of the pass

The investigation collects the first-hand testimony of Mancero, who reported that he was threatened with death and harassed by traffickers and armed groups they “rule” part of the way. He was kidnapped for 19 hours. Unfortunately he commented that some women in the group of migrants with whom I was traveling suffered sexual abuse and due to the bureaucracy and xenophobia of authorities in Panama, they could not officially denounce the cases.

“Women prefer not to report and continue, not stay because it can take more than 6 months and they leave the process,” he says.

“There are kidnappings, robberies, sexually abused women, you lose your money; there is a lack of public policies, a corridor for children and women”.

Among other obstacles, Marcos comments, is the lack of food, drinking water, people have to drink water from the river so they get sickthere are muddy areas and a mountain called death that makes it difficult for children, the elderly or people with health problems to pass through.

After passing through the jungle, the migrants face rejection in Panama.

“I found in Panama a country with a lot of aberration towards migrants, there are groups, they get together, they make sit-ins, particularly against the Venezuelan brothers, with Asians, Africans”, says Mancero.

Journalism and migration

A specialist in migration, human rights and the environment, Mancero participated in the Diálogos Itinerantes journalism meeting in Bogotá, Colombia, where he presented reports on El Darién.

Within this framework, migration in Latin America and the Caribbean was discussed with academics, students, authorities and journalists.

Among the conclusions of the event, the journalist and writer Eileen Truax collected some ideas that were presented for the El Darién area: the need to guarantee safe mobility.

Wooldy Edson Louidor, a researcher at the Javeriana University, said that although Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s commitments include “total peace”, a first step could be peace in El Darién.

To understand…

Critical situation in the area

The Darién migration crossing between Panama and Colombia is fraught with danger. More than 32,000 children have crossed through there in order to reach the United States, from January to October; this has exceeded the records of 2021 by 10%, according to Unicef. Unaccompanied children are estimated to have numbered 900 this year, quadrupling last year’s total.

The UN agency indicates that children and families are exposed to violence in the area, such as sexual abuse, trafficking and exploitation, which is added to the lack of safe food and water, insect bites, animal attacks wild and overflowing rivers.

The Data

flows

The so-called El Darién Gap was crossed 12 years ago by barely 500 people, in 2016 30,000 passed through, to increase to 133,000 people in 2021, the majority from Haiti, according to data from Doctors Without Borders. This year, 158,000 have crossed through October, most of them Venezuelans, according to Migration from Panama.