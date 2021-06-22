Hell – or so they say – is hidden between crystalline beaches and the dense green of the jungle. Between the Caribbean sun and torrential rains. Between vallenatos, patacones and boats. Between tourists diving and migrants looking for a better life. Between Colombia and Panama.

What the thousands of people who cross the Darien, a dense natural frontier without walls or concertinas, heading for Central America Juan Carlos wants a better future for his family, an education for his son and so “not be one of the bunch.”

To achieve this he faced one of the most dangerous borders on the planet: “The riskiest thing in one of the most unexplored jungles in the world are the people themselves”; neither snakes nor other animals, assures this Venezuelan.

He left Capurganá, a tourist Colombian town bordering Panama, advancing in the jungle along the river bank. I rested in sleep, “starving” and always attentive, clinging to his son’s “shoe”, which became the amulet that kept him going.

He traveled with seventy Haitians, among which there were ten “little arms”, clinging to their mothers, who did not detach from their pacifiers. “Children do not decide to migrate and when you see so many children is when you realize the situation in their countries,” laments Juan Carlos.

“You can see human bones, skulls that have been there for ten years and who knows whose they will be “, relates this young man. He saw a child die.

Once in Panama, he learned that his experience was not the worst. There he found men who had been raped, abused women, people who stayed on the road …

“Ten were lost and they were lost and that’s it, and we have to keep moving forward, and they got lost and nobody cares, and they got lost and they got lost then “He repeats frustrated. Nobody cared because the numbers of those who remain in the jungle are unknown.



Migrants from different parts of the world board vehicles to leave the municipality of Capurganá (Colombia). Photo EFE

This year the Panamanian Government counts “approximately” 12 deathsThat is why he asks Colombia for more information to know what they are following and to know if someone is left on the road, but the border is a void.

According to Panama, some 17,000 migrants arrived from Colombia between January and April, an increase compared to other years. Colombia has proof of the passage of 4,200.

An opaque point

Until Capurganá the journey is “easy”. The migrants, the majority Haitians, arrive from Brazil or Chile by going up in buses and entering through Ipiales, on the Ecuadorian border. They cross Colombia by road to the north, to Necoclí, and from there a boat, the same one used by tourists, takes them to the other side of the Gulf of Urabá.

The port of Capurganá is a dock of just one hundred meters, with fishing boats and colorful hotels in front. The town closes when 200 or 300 migrants arrive almost every morning.

Small vehicles transport them out of town, under the gaze of neighbors and tourists that blind eyes to what happens there.



Migrants from various parts of the world board boats bound for Capurganá. Photo EFE

“The idea was to take them up the mountain, because they don’t know it, up to a certain part in Colombian territory, and from there they are already close to Panama “, tells Efe Emigdio Partúz, legal representative of the Acandí Community Council (Cocomanorte), where Capurganá is located.

This community organization has been accused of migrant smuggling for this work of “taking them” up the mountain, but Partúz defends himself: “Surely we are doing things wrong and making mistakes, but the Government does nothing.”

From that part of the story you hear all kinds of atrocities that nobody talks about, although the rumor reverberates.

“They are subject to robbery, extortion, of human trafficking by criminal organizations that are and have a structure in the same jungle, “explains Luis Lanza, coordinator in Panama of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC, acronym in English).



A migrant holds a bundle of foreign currency bills and a handful of passports at a ticket sales point for Capurganá. Photo EFE

A couple of Cubans recently she backed off cowering. “Do not go through here, brothers,” they told some colleagues who came behind on WhatsApp.

“The guides were shot dead in the head and left adrift. They took our money. They raped the women all (…) They kill you, crazy, don’t go through here, “he described in a harassed way.

Who’s behind?

Where to cross “It depends on the instructions on how to use a route, on the people’s ability to pay and the decision made by the Community Council,” explains Cesar Mesa, head of the UNHCR office in Apartadó.

Migration Colombia knows that there is a problem, but the orography makes it difficult. “There are multi-presence of criminal organizations, the operation is not easy, “the director of Migration, Juan Francisco Espinosa, admits to Efe.



Migrants from different parts of the world buy tickets to Capurganá at the Necoclí pier (Colombia). Photo EFE

In this area they have not identified foreigners who control the business; who “maintains the atmosphere is the Gulf Clan“, the largest criminal gang in the country.

It is difficult to know if a boat is carrying migrants or cocaine, or if drugs or human beings are moved illegally along a route, but there are “big brains” who are taking a lot of money.

On a day-to-day basis, however, it is difficult to distinguish them: there are “people who are clearly smuggling migrants and others who are participating in an activity of which they are not aware,” explains Espinosa. Then, “You can’t take an entire town to jail”.

“If you don’t have money, you’re worth nothing,” acknowledges the Venezuelan. “Sometimes I think that it’s not about capitalism or communism, but to offer a State where one can be happy, “rambles the young man, who now continues to the United States and recognizes that if he is deported, he would follow that same path again.

“I know that I won’t have a life, that they are going to exploit me. I know that I need to go through Mexico, through Honduras, but it is worth taking the risk, “he confesses.

That temple is present in every face that passes through the Darien. “A Cuban is never nervous”a young man shouts from the boat heading to Capurganá. “My scare was to stay in Cuba starving,” he alleges, summarizing a common feeling: aspiring to a better life.

