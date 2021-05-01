The Fundación Dar De Sí, from Torre Pacheco, reaches an agreement with the consulting firm Circe Corporación with the aim that its project of a new Residence for People with Intellectual Disabilities is aligned with the objectives and strategic lines outlined by the ‘Next Generation EU’ European Funds and specified in the National Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan approved by the Government of Spain.

According to the foundation in a statement, “the pandemic has put at the center the importance of caring for the most vulnerable people, the need for them to be close and professional, as well as for families to have enough support to get ahead after the crisis and difficult situation endured. In this sense, with the alliance between the Dar De Si Foundation and Circe Corporación, it is intended to take advantage of this historical opportunity from Europe to take a quantitative and qualitative leap both in the construction and in the management and provision of services of this new project ».

“The challenges of ecological transition, digitization, social and territorial cohesion, as well as the prioritization of care for the most vulnerable people must be assumed by initiatives like this one”, considers the Dar de Sí Foundation, “which aspires to make coexistence a reality. between health, well-being and support for dependency with sustainability and social and economic modernization. In this way, it is intended that the services and comprehensive management of this complex be based on renewable energies and the application of the latest technological innovations to offer society a clean and sustainable service while taking care of people ”.