When fashion weeks arrive, in addition to the proposals we see on the catwalk, we love to see what the attendees carry, since they serve us as Inspiration for looks that we can carry in our day to day.

One of the most of them attract attention when dressing is Danish, because they have that innate grace to combine basic garments with trends and create very accessible styles for all. In addition, they know how nobody as not losing that chic touch for the coldest days.

Surely on many occasions when it is very cold, you think about wearing comfortable clothes to put a feathers to your feet and be little attentive to the details since, “if it is not going to see what I carry.” Well, so that you get rid of those thoughts you have to look at the Danesas, that cold, snow and rain know for a while.

Looks with two colors

Danesa Darja Barannik. Instagram / @darjabaranik

For a day in the snow the Danish Darja Barannik bets on a simple but most inspiring look. It only carries two colors: Broken gray and white. The gray for the sweater, wide pants and beanie wool hat, which is a fundamental complement for when it is very cold. The broken white for hair coat and warm boots. A simple but ideal style to go with a lot of style.

Total black look with a good coat

To combat the cold is fundamental to a good coat. It is true, that this is an investment, so it is perfect that you choose one in tones that never become fashionable. Danish Jeanette Madsen, fight against low temperatures from the end of January in Copenhagen with a black hair coatcombined with a whole other in that color. A marked one Total look In this tone that never goes out of style and that so stylizes and favors and that we know is usually one of the star colors on the coldest days.

The cowboy is also worth winter

Amalie Moosgaard Nielsen, with jeans in winter. Instagram / @amaliemoosgaard

The coldest days may give you a cowboy because the cotton of its fabric does not seem enough to withstand the low temperatures and you opt for corduroy pants. However, the Danish Amalie Moosgaard Nielsen shows us that jeans are worth all year And that to carry it with a lot of style in winter and not go cold, it is perfect to combine it with a good long coat, almost to the ankles, scarf and gloves, as well as ankle boots that cover the skin part that is not covered with the coat . If it is very cold and you want to put your favorite cowboy, you can always carry underneath underneath underneath and, solved problem.

The perfect raincoat for rainy days

Pernille Teisbaek with a coarse. Spotlight by Launchmetics

When the day is overcast and you think that you can rain at any time the Danish Pernille Teisbaek reconfirm that a gabardina is the best option not to lose a little style when we go down the street. If it is camel color, better than better, because it is a tone that does not go out of style and that combines with everything.





