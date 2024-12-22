In the last few hours, the magazine ‘Semana’ reported on the possible new scandal in which the Danish Royal Family would have been involved a year after being involved in the most controversial upheaval for the Crown. The ‘affair’ that occurred between then Prince Frederick and the ‘socialite’ Genoveva Casanova caused a crisis in the Danish monarchy that ended with the abdication of the Queen Margaret to divert the focus from infidelity to Mary from Denmark with the accession of his son to the throne. Over time, the controversial situation calmed down, the couple solved their problems and they began to serve in the country as Kings. But a recent problem with the law has once again put the spotlight on the risk to its integrity.

The legal problem has to do with the improper use of images of members of the Danish Royal House as a marketing object without any authorization. Several companies have resorted to the popularity of monarchs at Christmas to reach new customers for their products before the end of the year. However, the fact that they did not have the consent of the Kings to put their faces on certain consumption purposes crosses the limit set by the Law and represents an illegality against which they have had to take immediate measures.

He has been the Consumer Ombudsman of Denmark, Torben Jensenin charge of issuing a statement reported by the magazine announcing what happened and warning of upcoming legal actions against the two companies that have violated the law and commercial codes of conduct by using the image of the Kings of the Danish country. The infraction was such that, after being alerted by the Ombudsman, the companies have already stopped marketing the products that they were improperly promoting by associating the Royal Family with the commercial marketing of companies and businesses with which they have nothing to do.

First, the company Sights ApS sold Christmas decorations with the images of King Frederick X, Queen Margaret and Mary of Denmark. The Christmas balls with their faces could be sold through social networks such as Facebook and Instagram without intermediaries or commercial permits for proper business. Another company, on the contrary, launched more daring products based on artistic posters where Federico fictitiously appears shirtless and with a body full of tattoos. These posters had already been hung in some parts of the capital, according to the Ombudsman himself.









As indicated, the Royal House claims to have not given permission for such commercialization. “This violates both the Marketing Law and the business code itself on advertising and market communication,” states who declares that the matter had already been put in the hands of Justice. “We have initiated these cases after an investigation by the Royal Palace and it is positive that both companies have decided to immediately cease the sale and marketing of their products,” the statement maintains. This event would not be the first in which members of the Royal House are used for commercial purposes. In 2021 it was publicly stated that using the name and image of the King Frederick IX without permission was against good practice when a jewelry company used them on their products to advertise them on the website.