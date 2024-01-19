Queen Margaret of Denmark, who has just handed over the throne to her son Frederick, translated a novel by Simone de Beauvoir in the 1980s, All men are mortal. Not many active monarchs have dedicated themselves to literary translation, in this case of a French writer remembered above all for her essay The second sex (1949), a book that remains tremendously influential and cited. However, Beauvoir was much more than a pioneer of feminism.

His novels, like The mandarins, a ruthless portrait of liberation Paris with which he won the Goncourt in 1954, are extraordinary. But perhaps his most enduring work is his memoirs, which in 2018 the Pléiade collected in two volumes. The influence on the European literary canon of Gallimard's collection of classics is so emphatic that, when his novels appeared in it, Mario Vargas Llosa said that it seemed as important to him as winning a Nobel Prize—even more so. In this case, without a doubt, he has done justice to Beauvoir's literary legacy: his scrapbooks draw a portrait not only of his life, but of his entire era. Memoirs of a formal young woman (there is a Spanish translation in Edhasa, which has edited its main texts) it is a masterpiece about adaptation and rebellion in which each new generation can rediscover itself.

The choice of the title translated by Queen Margaret is, furthermore, very significant. All men are mortal, An existentialist novel about a Tuscan prince who achieves immortality, touches on a central theme in his work, death. Beauvoir wrote a short and impressive book about the illness and death of his mother, A very sweet death, a volume that barely exceeds a hundred pages, but is never finished. Although it is a death that is part of life, Beauvoir reflects, it is still painful and brutal. This is something we are never prepared for, even though we know it is going to happen. “We do not die from being born, nor from having lived, nor from old age. We died of something,” she writes. “Knowing that my mother was close to death because of her age did not mitigate a horrible surprise: she had cancer. “It was as brutal and unexpected as an airplane engine stopping in mid-flight.” And a little later, in the final words of the book, she maintains: “There is no natural death: nothing that happens to man is natural because his presence challenges the world. All men are mortal but for each one his death is an accident and, even if he knows and consents to it, an unusual violence.

Queen Margaret of Denmark in Herning in 2022. Bo Amstrup (EFE)

When someone close dies, whatever the circumstances, Beauvoir's memories and reflections help a lot because they cement the feeling that there is a pain shared by all human beings. No matter how mentally prepared we are, how old or sick the person crossing the lagoon is, we will never be prepared. Beauvoir's mother confessed to her when she knew that the end was near: “I am not afraid of death, what I fear is the jump.”

Simone de Beauvoir also wrote another impressive book, The goodbye ceremony, when Jean-Paul Sartre died, his life partner and another literary giant whose shadow, if only to polemicize with her, continues to float over the 21st century. She ends with these words: “His death separates us from him. My death will not reunite us. It's like this: it's already beautiful enough that our lives have been able to agree for so long.”

