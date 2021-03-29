The Danish Jakob Kehlet has been appointed to lead this Wednesday the Spain-Kosovo meeting, corresponding to the qualification phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will be played at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Kehlet, 40 years old and international since 2011, will be assisted in the bands by his compatrotas Lars Hummelgaard and Heine Sorensen and the fourth referee will be Jens Maae.

In March 2018 he led the victory of Atlético de Madrid against Lokomotiv Moscow and at an absolute level he has never directed the Red, although he has in sub’21 in the victory of Spain in Bosnia (1-6) in November 2013 with a goal from Álvaro Morata, or the triumphs of the sub’17 in October 2011 against Malta (6-0) and Montenegro (2-1) .