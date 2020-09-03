The government of Jean Castex presents Thursday, September 3 its economic recovery plan of 100 billion euros, including 30 allocated to the ecological transition. In Denmark, the island of Samsø has achieved its own, in just ten years.

It is a small island of 3 700 inhabitants, which has become the symbol of a country at the forefront of ecological transition. Even before setting foot there and appreciating its many fields and its pretty beach, one quickly perceives in Samsø this tropism for green energies. And for good reason, the ferry that takes you to the Danish island runs on natural gas. “If we compare with conventional diesel, we reject 20 to 25% less CO2, explains Christen Kruse, director of Samsø Ferry. But we always reject them. So the next step is to see how we can still improve. “

Christen Kruse, director of Samsø Ferry, a shipping company that runs on natural gas. (JEROME JADOT / RADIO FRANCE)

It was this permanent taste for challenge that had driven Samsø to take up in 1997 this somewhat crazy gamble: to become, in just ten years, self-sufficient in 100% renewable electricity. The wind turbines, 10 at sea and 11 on land, fit quite well into the landscape and produce all the electricity the island needs. It even allows itself the luxury of exporting it. Among these wind turbines, Jorgen Tranberg in has one, which “provides electricity to around 500 families”.

The farmer is however not particularly motivated by ecological convictions. What pushed him to invest is profitability. “At the beginning, it brought in 200 000 euros per year. Now it’s more like 40 000 if we remove the fees, he explains. And then I also find it very good that we don’t have to buy too much oil in the Middle East and Putin”.

As him, 10% of the inhabitants of Samsø have invested in wind turbines, and like him, many have installed solar panels on their roofs. The farmer pushes the logic of profitability to the limit by selling a little straw to the collective boiler room, just across the street.

The collective boiler room in Samsø provides electricity through straw. (JEROME JADOT / RADIO FRANCE)

In this red building from which escapes a small white smoke, “the straw is burnt in an oven ” details Jan Jensen, engineer on the island. “It heats water. Then this water goes through pipes, underground, and will heat 300 houses in two villages.”

Before 2003, people mainly used oil-fired boilers. Now we have this collective boiler room that works with straw.Jan Jansen, engineerto franceinfo

All of this has fostered the creation of jobs for the construction of these facilities, their maintenance and the insulation of buildings. Tourism has also benefited from the island’s green image and, in twenty years, the unemployment rate has been halved.

For Soren Hermansen, of the Energy Academy of Samsø, the key to success is to show that everyone can find an interest in this global project. “Can I find a job there? Can I save money? Can I make an investment? The key is to make everyone more pro-active. Someone might be like, ‘I don’t care about the final goal, 100% renewable, but there are opportunities for me in the energy transition ‘“.

And yet, it doesn’t always work. The Danish island targeted 50% of electric cars in 2020 but only reached 7%, in particular because of a change in taxation. Stefan Wolffbrandt, president of the electric vehicle association, still wants to believe it. “I’ve had an electric car for eight years. Before, I had about fifty old cars, for a museum, but I sold everything, he explains. I have seven children and I want to do something good for the future. So, for electric cars, we are going to multiply the charging stations and we will try to buy electric buses. “

Transport remains the main area for improvement for Samsø, which now has zero fossil fuel target for 2030. A project for a photovoltaic field the size of 60 football fields is under consideration, but it is causing serious reluctance.

