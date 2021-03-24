The Danish Government has presented a plan to progressively lift the majority of the anticovid restrictions, which will begin around Easter and will end at the end of May, and which will be conditioned on the use of what has been baptized as crown passport.

Thus, to go to the hairdresser, the cinema or a restaurant, Danes must show that they are immunized –Either because of the vaccine or because they have passed the infection and have antibodies– or present a negative test performed during the last 72 hours.

The Social Democratic Executive led by Mette Frederiksen It has agreed on the reopening plan with practically all the parliamentary parties, and only the far-right minority formation Nye Borgerlige has been unmarked.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media. Photo: AFP

At the end of February, Denmark began to relax some of the restrictions imposed on Christmas, first by resuming the face-to-face classes for students up to the fifth grade and later by reopening the small shops and allowing organized sport in the open air.

The next step will be the partial return to school for all primary courses and for institutes and universities, on April 6, when hairdressers and massage parlors will also be allowed to reopen.

Every two weeks the rest of the sectors will be added, up to one almost total reactivation scheduled for May 21, except nightlife and big events.

This date has been established considering that by then the vaccine will have been offered to all people over 50 years of age. “However, (the plan) is based on the assumption that we will be able to keep the infection rate low and start using the crown passport,” said the prime minister.

Mette Frederiksen believes that by the end of May the vaccine will have been offered to all people over 50 years of age. Photo: AFP

The passport will not be necessary to enter shops and shopping centers, but it will be necessary to restaurants, museums, libraries, gyms, cinemas, theaters and other venues, as well as going to the hairdresser or getting a massage (except for those under 15 years of age).

Initially, the certificates will be available at an app already existing in which the personal medical history appears, but a specific one will end up being created. The parties have agreed that will cease to be useful in August, when it is calculated that she will already be vaccinated the entire adult population you want it.

Denmark had promised to have the vaccination campaign finalized by the last week of June, but the delays in dosing in the EU and the suspension of the immunization with AstraZeneca have forced it to be postponed until July 25.

Denmark was one of the first countries to pause oxford vaccine and for now it has not resumed.

So far, Denmark has vaccinated 640,688 people with at least one dose, representing 11% of those over 18 years of age.

With a poblation of 5.8 million, the Scandinavian country registers a cumulative incidence of 161 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and has 214 patients admitted with covid, of which 46 are in intensive care.

After a spike around Christmas, infections fell dramatically in January, and have remained more or less stable at relatively low numbers since then.

By Núria Vila Malmö, special service for La Vanguardia