The Danish Disappearance Case | Additional information from the police about the missing Finnish woman: property was found in South Jutland

The 44-year-old Finnish woman has not been contacted for over a month. Now the Danish police have found the woman’s property near the town of Tønder. He had also been seen in July at a local McDonald’s.

14.8. 18:47 | Updated 14.8. 20:36

of Denmark the police have found the property of a 44-year-old Finnish woman who went missing in the country near the town of Tønder in South Jutland, according to the communication of the Danish police via e-mail to HS.

Iida Lukander was reported missing to the Finnish police on July 19. According to information from the Finnish police, he was in Denmark on a leisure trip.

In the case, the Finnish police has issued an international wanted notice for the missing person to the Schengen countries and has been in contact with the Danish authorities.

The woman has previously traveled from one country to another in a truck. According to information from the West Uusimaa police, Lukander was still in the town of Køge on July 6. Director of investigations Jyrki Kallion According to Lukander, he told an acquaintance he met at the time that he was going to travel to France.

of Denmark according to the police, Lukander was seen on July 7 at the McDonald’s restaurant in Tønder. This is the latest observation made in the country out of observations that have come to the attention of the Danish police.

On Monday, Danish police said they suspected Lukander to be in the area around Tønder on the German border. The reason is the property found in the area and the observation of an eyewitness. An eyewitness has told the police that he saw Lukander in the area recently.

On the other hand, according to the Danish police, it is also possible that Lukander headed across the country’s border to Germany.

On Monday, the Danish police did not comment on the details of the investigation.

However, it was reported in the communication that the police are trying to find video footage of Køge. The purpose is to get more information about Lukander’s movements in the city.

of Denmark the police published a missing person report on their Facebook page over the weekend. The missing persons report states that Lukander is from Finland and that he does not speak Danish. In addition, the police are asking the Danes for tips about the case.

According to the Finnish police, Lukander has light brown dreadlocks. Lukander often wears a toga and wraps his head in a turban. The woman has been carrying a big brown bag with tennis and padel rackets.

Lukander is known for the Idols singing competition. His stage name is Ibi Love. Lukander participated in Idols in 2005 and again in 2011.

For any observations or information related to the case, you can contact the police tip number of Länsi-Uusimaa on 0295 413 031 or by e-mail at [email protected].