Ambassador Lars Sten Nielsen, Consul General of the Kingdom of Denmark in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, visited the Qidfa area, which belongs to the Emirate of Fujairah, and was briefed on part of the efforts of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development to develop the region, within the “Emirates Villages” projects, as it is the first project of the Council within its efforts aimed at developing Regions and villages in the country through a sustainable development model.

Mohammed Khalifa Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, received the Danish Consul, where he briefed him on the Council’s strategy for developing the targeted areas and villages, and the latest frameworks for implementing the development paths of the Qidfaa region development plan.

Nielsen and Al Kaabi, accompanied by a delegation from the Fujairah Cement Products Company, inspected part of the ongoing development work in the Qidfa area, which is witnessing the use of an environmentally friendly product in paving work, through a technology developed by a Danish company, using nitrogen oxides (NOx) technology produced by the company. Fujairah Cement Products, as part of efforts to support sustainability and environmental preservation.

The Consul General of Denmark praised the existing cooperation between the Emirati and Danish sides in many fields, stressing work to provide everything that would advance this cooperation, especially in projects and initiatives that contribute to resolving environmental issues and using technology to reduce the negative impact of the industrial sector on the environment.

The visit comes within the framework of the fruitful partnership between the Emirates Council for Balanced Development and the private sector, in implementing the various development paths for plans to develop regions and villages within its projects, as the Council attaches great importance to cooperation and partnership with the private sector, and provides all means of support to its various institutions, so that it can contribute and participate in Implementing various development projects and plans, ensuring their completion according to the highest approved standards, and contributing to providing more job opportunities for the people of the region, empowering them, and increasing their participation in various development paths.

Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, said: “The visit of the Danish Consul to the Qidfa area and his briefing on part of the development work taking place there comes within the framework of the keenness to strengthen cooperation and positive relations between the Emirates Council for Balanced Development and the private sector, which is a major partner in implementing the plans.” The Council’s development efforts in the targeted areas and villages, in all sectors, along with federal and local agencies and institutions.”

He added: “We, in the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, appreciate the fruitful cooperation shown by the Danish side during the last stage, represented by the support it provided in the paving works within the Qidfaa area development project, through cooperation between one of the largest Danish companies and the Fujairah Cement Products Company, which enhances the efforts of The Council is consistent with its standards aimed at completing development projects in accordance with the highest standards of sustainability and environmental safety, which is considered a main basis for the various projects that are implemented in all development paths in the targeted regions and villages, and in line with the efforts and endeavors of the state in this framework.”

He continued: “During the next phase, we aim to deepen this bilateral cooperation, which will enable us to benefit from the expertise enjoyed by Danish companies, and other companies and private sector entities locally and internationally, and in a way that contributes to the transfer of technology in all sectors, to the targeted regions and villages, and empowering young people, entrepreneurs and owners.” Projects from the people of those areas, especially with regard to environmentally friendly expertise and technology that supports the state’s efforts in the field of sustainability and environmental preservation.”

Seeking the help of private sector companies in implementing the plans and projects included in the various development paths in the “Emirates Villages” projects, launched by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, contributes to providing more job opportunities and providing local, regional and global expertise in various fields to entrepreneurs and project owners in different sectors of the world. The people of the region, and enhance technology transfer efforts, in the interest of developing the region, establishing a sustainable development model, enhancing the spirit of initiative and creativity among the people of the region, and motivating them to think positively and have the ability to create investment opportunities and invest in available ones, in a way that enhances the growth of local resources.

The “Qidfaa” area development project is part of the UAE Council’s strategy for balanced development 2022-2026, which aims to achieve sustainable growth in remote areas of the country through an innovative methodology that supports micro-economies.