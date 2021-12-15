Ponferradina needed to go to extra time to eliminate Ibiza and qualify for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Dani Ojeda and Dani Romera, the latter already in overtime, scored for the Bercianos, while Miki Villar equalized for Ibiza before 90.

After a first part in which only the cold prevented the almost 4,000 brave people who came to El Toralín from falling asleep, the second began with a very clear opportunity for Edu Espiau, who crossed too much before Domínguez, and a great goal by Dani Ojeda, who put the ball into the squad after receiving from Cristian on the edge.

Ibiza reacted by launching the attack and after a great opportunity by Goldar that Sergi Puig destroyed, Miki Villar managed to equalize the score by taking advantage of Escobar’s center He touched the crossbar and fell meekly at his feet on the goal line. Goldar had the second for the Ibizans immediately after, but Sergi again got in his way to avoid it.

The changes returned the ball to Deportiva, who went for the tie and had it in Dani Romera’s boots after a commotion in the rival area, but the Almeria player did not hit the goal and the night was extended with an extension.

He didn’t need more than three minutes to redeem himself Dani Romera, who took advantage of a gift from Agus Medina in the form of a death pass to, this time, score the 2-1 that gave the blue and white pass. There was still time for Ibiza will claim a penalty from Saúl about Castel that the referee did not understand as such and so that Javi Lara distressed the respectable with a foul made for him in the 120th, but the ex-athlete crashed the ball into the barrier and the tie stayed in Ponferrada, which already dreams of a First on Twelfth Night.