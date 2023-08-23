The Nicaraguan presidential couple, Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega, in a 2018 image. Alfredo Zuniga (AP)

The Ministry of the Interior of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo has decapitated this Wednesday, August 23, the legal status of the Association of the Society of Jesus of Nicaragua. The regime alleges that the Jesuits “did not report their financial statements for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022,” in what is a final blow just one week after the de facto confiscation of the Central American University (UCA), administered by the order. religious for more than 60 years in Nicaragua. “They had their board of directors expired since March 27, 2020,” reads the decree published in the official gazette. The Gazette. The The arguments are identical to those used by the regime against the more than 3,000 associations since 2018.

The assets of the Society of Jesus in Nicaragua were also confiscated. “Regarding the destination of movable and immovable property in accordance with the provisions of article 47 paragraph 2 of the Regulations of Law 1115, it will correspond to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic to carry out the transfer of these to the name of the State of Nicaragua”, Governorate mandate. This provision implies the confiscation of the Loyola and Centroamérica schools, which are under the administration of the Jesuits of the Company of Jesus and also of Fé y Alegría schools. Sources close to the Government assured EL PAÍS that the takeover of the schools is imminent, since these centers were also already being administratively harassed by the regime.

“Dictatorships hate whenever critical, rational and humanistic intelligence is carried out from Christian thought or from secular thought. The impact is without a doubt of a strong deterioration and cultural impoverishment”, said the Jesuit priest José María Tojeira after learning about the confiscation of the private university. “The best historical archive of Nicaragua is in the UCA. If the theft of UCA properties were consummated, these government ignorants would enter the file as tacuazín (opossum) in a chicken coop.”

They take over the house of the Jesuits

On August 19, the police seized the residence of the Jesuits in Managua. Three priests and three other religious in training lived there, including the rector of the confiscated university, Father Rolando Alvarado. The expropriation of the property occurred when they were returning from lunch.

“Five Jesuits arrived at the residence in Villa El Carmen, they tried to enter through an access from one of the streets of Reparto San Juan when they saw that there were more than 20 regime policemen at the gates,” a source linked to the police told EL PAÍS. Jesus company. As the priests entered the residence, more than 20 well-armed police officers entered the property. Without assaulting them, a commissioner told them to go into their rooms so that they could take out only their personal belongings, because they could not stay in the UCA house. “The house is owned by the State of Nicaragua,” the police said. Each priest went with two officers to their rooms, took what they could and left the residence. Unfortunately, they were in a small vehicle, the only one they were allowed to take.” Everything that was in the residence, including other vehicles, was confiscated by the police of the Ortega-Murillo regime.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Inauguration of a state university

The National Council of Universities (CNU), an entity subordinated entirely to the Ortega-Murillos, created on Thursday, August 17, a new higher education center in Nicaragua: the Casimiro Sotelo Montenegro National University at the UCA facilities.

The regime’s argument for taking over the UCA is that it “committed [a partir del año 2018] criminal activities with firearms, lethal ammunition, mortars, Molotov cocktails and blunt objects, causing considerable economic losses to the country and betraying the trust of the Nicaraguan people who welcomed them in our country so that they could function as an institution of higher education”, indicates the official letter. whose claims the UCA, as well as the Central American Province of the Society of Jesus, rejected out of hand.

The confiscation of the UCA has caused a rout of students. Hundreds chose to enroll at La Universidad Americana (UAM), owned by the Nicaraguan Army. However, the UAM suspended the enrollment of hundreds of students from the confiscated center, arguing that the university students had enrolled without presenting their official transcripts. Some students consulted explained, instead, that the educational institution had accepted their admission on the condition that they sign a commitment letter in which they agreed to deliver their official grades in six months.

Five days ago, workers from the extinct UCA also denounced that members of Sandinista unions informed them that they will only have 100 collaborators to work at the Casimiro Sotelo University. The educational community of the UCA amounted to more than 5,000 students and 500 teachers, not including the administrative and service personnel.

“The Central American Province of the Society of Jesus maintains that the de facto confiscation of the assets of the UCA is a reprisal for the work that this institution has done in the search for a more just society, as well as for its commitment to protect life. , the truth and the freedom of the Nicaraguan people, in line with its motto: ‘The truth will set you free’ (John 8, 32)”, states a statement issued by the Association of Universities Entrusted to the Society of Jesus in Latin America.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region