A has been opened gap in Spanish football and there are two ideas that are repeated in the united front that the clubs have formed in response to the CSD’s decision to grant the very precautionary measure to Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor so that they can be registered with Barça: that the resolution has established a precedent and? the rules are not the same for everyone.

The first to speak out could not be other than Athletic Bilbao, since the measure granted by the organization was made public just a few hours before the Bilbao team faced the culé team in the Spanish Super Cup. “The conclusion I draw is that We are eight days into the new year and we are experiencing something amazing“said Jon Uriarte, president of the entity, just before the initial whistle.

“On the one hand, the clubs are asked to make an effort to grow and make our competitions bigger and on the other to make efforts such as coming here, to a country far from our fans, to play these games. And then we live in grotesque situations. . You cannot live in a situation like this because it is very bad for Spanish football.“he added.

Statements against the CSD decision

This is demonstrated by the harsh statement released this Thursday by Atlético de Madrid, which shows “its deep concern” and considers that “it endangers the current system, questioning the rules of the game”. In this sense, the mattress entity remembers that “the Sports Law itself includes and protects the economic control of LaLiga”, something that “puts at risk” the CSD’s decision.

The red and whites recall that they have so far complied with economic control, as well as that in order to continue competing at the level they have been doing in recent seasons, they have made “different capital increases, despite the enormous effort that this entails.” For this reason, he warns that “this government intervention creates a very dangerous precedent, since it opens the doors to breaking the rules“, and concludes forcefully: “without clear and equal rules for everyone, there is no fair competition possible.”





The same was expressed by UD Las Palmas, which in addition to reiterating that the resolution “represents a serious danger to the integrity of the competition and creates a worrying precedent“, described as “striking” the “unusual speed” with which the CSD ruled. Even more so, because this precautionary decision has been adopted “without giving rise to the sight or participation of LaLiga and the RFEF, key actors in the management of Spanish football”.

In his opinion, the declaration of lack of jurisdiction of the Monitoring Commission in this case “seems to evidence a worrying lack of knowledge about the operation of the system of prior visas and definitive licenseswhich has been previously agreed upon by the institutions involved.” And he highlights that “at no time is the application of the articles of the RFEF regulations that prevented the granting of licenses, a key point in this matter, mentioned.”

Espanyol and Valencia join… and silence from Madrid

And they have not been the only ones to speak out: Espanyol and Valencia have joined the indignation this Friday by the precautionary measure of the CSD. Expressing “their concern and concern”, the parrots have highlighted that the organization’s resolution “has created a very dangerous precedent and represents a threat to the integrity of the competition”, recalling their firm will to continue complying with economic regulations despite “the tensions, limitations and difficulties they generate.”

At the same time, the Catalan entity has assured that “The CSD has exposed and disavowed” both LaLiga and the RFEFwho had “maintained a common and firm position” on the matter, which “generates uncertainty and threatens the principles of equality and fairness of the competition.”





The same has been conveyed by Valencia, which considers that the measure adopted by the CSD “is detrimental to the integrity of the competition and also puts at risk the fundamental pillars of the economic management of professional football”, and “its concern about the impact it may have on Economic Control of LaLiga”, a regulation “key to guaranteeing financial sustainability”.

More forceful has been Málaga, which has shown its “perplexity” and wanted to remember its own case: in the 2019/2020 season, the Andalusian entity exceeded the salary limit and “assumed the impossibility of registering several footballers.” What’s more, the club “was forced to compete with a maximum of 18 professional chips for two seasons and forced a sports ERE” which meant “serious economic and sporting damage to the club.” At that time, he recalls, the club was “in a critical financial situation, forced into a profound restructuring and in serious danger of disappearing.”

“For all this, the registration of two players having incurred a similar situation is not understandable,” he considers, agreeing with other clubs that “this precedent seriously endangers the integrity of the competition“.





While, At Real Madrid there is absolute silence on the subject: no official statement, no statements from the president, Florentino Pérez, nor from the coach, Carlo Ancelotti, nor from the players. Nothing. “I don’t want to comment on this topic, I’m sorry. What I think, I have for myself“, was the only thing the Italian coach said about it, after his team’s victory against Mallorca in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup.

LaLiga and the RFEF, on the measure

The governing body of the national competition wanted to make it clear, upon learning of the CSD’s decision, that the measure was taken “without having transferred the appeal or having processed allegations to LaLiga”so they were unaware of “the arguments put forward by the players and FC Barcelona.” Likewise, he announced that he would study the resolution “carefully” “in order to present the appropriate resources.”

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, was more blunt, pointing out his surprise at the “speed of the process”, which concluded with “unusual speed” without the presence of LaLiga and the RFEF”, the “forgetfulness of previous resolutions” of the CSD or ordinary justice, and the “profound lack of knowledge about how prior visas and licenses are managed “quasi-definitive.”





“For some time now, the CSD – and in particular its president, giving the appropriate instructions – seems to have as its objective dismantle the systems that work in LaLiga and they have the majority support of the clubs. The president of the CSD seems hear a single voicewhich does not represent Spanish professional football. And that voice, curiously, keep a complicit silence in this case. Where is Real Madrid TV now?”, concluded the leader.

For his part, the president of the RFEF, Rafael Louzán, was cautious when evaluating the resolution this past Wednesday, before the Athletic-Barça Spanish Super Cup: “It is important news that affects the players and a great club like the Barcelona. We have to respect the CSD’s decision. We cannot enter into an assessment, because we arrived at the stadium and learned the decision here.“.

Furthermore, he assured that the Federation I would make an assessment by “knowing in depth” the CSD resolution, while recalling that the RFEF had “scrupulously complied with what is established.” “There is a regulation, also approved by the CSD, therefore maximum respect“he added.

Players and coaches also oppose

“Yes it is something unusual that has rarely been experienced in Spanish football. It surprises us all that once they say no and other times they say yes,” said Iñaki Williams, after the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Barça. “We have to be fair with all the clubs. In the end, those who decide now will have their reasons.”

Also his teammate, Mikel Vesga, shared his opinion on the matter: “I feel bad for Dani [Olmo] and [Pau] Víctor because I put myself in your situation and it doesn’t have to be easy. These are situations that do not depend on us, but yes it is true that they are strange. “Let’s leave it there.”

“We do not understand that teams like Getafe must comply with the fair play financial with the difficulties we have, because the rules should be the same for everyone. I’m not going to comment on the resolution, but I think There are some rules that we must all follow.“added José Bordalás, Getafe coach, this Friday.

The matter reaches Congress

The Popular Party has asked the Government for explanations, presenting a battery of questions in the Congress of Deputies and the Senate in a document in which considers the resolution “a new amnesty”as well as “an unprecedented decision called to pervert the competition.”

For the political formation, “the admission of the extremely precautionary measure by the CSD not only fails to comply with the most basic rules of fair playbut also consecrates the favorable treatment of a Government determined to generate inequalitiesto treat each other differently.”