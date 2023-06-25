Fund manager Crispin Odey. HENRY NICHOLLS (REUTERS)

Hollywood created its star system in the interwar period, as the best way to engage a mass audience and control the film production process. The world of football has also ended up surrendering to the power of the great global figures, such as Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. And in the world of investment? The figure of the star managers is a great way to convey to the investor the idea that a firm has a financial wizard. However, the other side of this coin involves linking the prestige and future of the entity to the situation of a single person. Many groups deny this model and defend the benefits of a choral management.

A recent case that shows this dilemma in all its harshness is that of Crispin Odey, founder of the Odey Asset Management firm and considered one of the best asset managers. hedge fund From United Kingdom. The diary revelations Financial Times pointing out that Odey would have sexually harassed 13 women in the workplace have put the firm on the brink of disappearance.

Last week, the entity announced that Odey had resigned from all his positions, and that he no longer had any participation in the capital or any financial involvement. It was useless. Its financial providers (Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan…) have reneged on the manager and clients want their money back. The British markets supervisor has placed restrictions on the current managers of Odey AM in access to liquidity and assets. From the entity it has been recognized that the only way out is the sale to a competitor.

In Spain, one of the biggest conflicts experienced with a star manager occurred in 2014 at Bestinver, the fund manager controlled by the Entrecanales family. For years, its investment director, Francisco García Paramés, was gaining more and more fame. The media pointed to him as the Spanish Warren Buffett after several exercises achieving much better results than his competitors. The money did not stop arriving at Bestinver, which exceeded 10,000 million assets under management.

However, in 2014 Paramés was frightened by disagreements with the owners of the manager. And the crisis was capital. “For a few days money did not stop coming out of Bestinver. In addition, with him all his team also began to leave. The only way to stop the bleeding was to sign a highly prestigious manager, to reassure investors”, explain market sources who closely followed the entire process.

The chosen one was Beltrán de la Lastra, from the JP Morgan office in London. The quick announcement that he would replace Paramés was a success and he managed to stop the coup. In addition, during the years that he led the entity, he achieved recognition from the entire sector. But in 2020, history repeated itself. He left Bestinver and, after him, part of the team left. As Paramés did, he waited two years for the non-compete clauses and then founded his own fund manager.

After these two experiences, Bestinver’s current team of investors is much more choral, with more distributed responsibilities. They do not want to trip three times with the same stone.

One of the most emblematic managers in Europe and who is now facing the problem of his succession is Edouard Carmignac, founder of the Carmignac Gestion boutique, with more than 40,000 million assets under management.

The manager has spent years progressively disassociating himself from the most direct investment tasks. Since 2017 he has been looking for a dolphin to take the reins, but the poor results the following year forced him to regain lost prominence to reassure the clientele. One of his most delicate moments was when he handed over the reins of the firm’s flagship fund, the Carmignac Securité.

Edouard Carmigac (76 years old) has explained that he does not want to sell the firm he founded to a competitor. When he finally retires, it appears that the manager’s chair will fall to his daughter, Maxime Carmignac, who now runs the London office. The guarantee that the spirit and the surname will survive its founder.

Another of the most reputable French managers is Bruno Crastes. After a brilliant career at Amundi, he decided to set up his own management company, H2O AM. A pattern that is repeated persistently: he earns more as the owner of his own boutique than as an employee of an entity, no matter how large. The problem with these investor profiles is that they end up accumulating all the power in the firm and do not have counterweights that question their investment ideas.

Crastes managed to make its manager become one of the reference entities in absolute return funds. The lightning success made him take more and more risks, until the situation exploded. An investigation showed that he had concentrated many of his clients’ investments in bonds from companies owned by a friend of his. The case ended with the departure of the shareholders of the giant Natixis, a penalty of 15 million euros for Crastes and 75 million euros for the manager. The manager had to step back, and cede part of his participation.

Another proper name in the industry is Klaus Kaldemorgen, star manager of the firm DWS (linked to Deutsche Bank) and with a whole range of funds with his name. The manager explains in an interview that he has never been tempted to set up his own manager. “What I have done has been to surround myself with a good team, and have a clear chain of command. The day I don’t work here, my philosophy will continue and DWS won’t have any problems”.

