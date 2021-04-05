When buying products at fairs, you should pay attention to their presentation. However, nutritionist Yevgeny Arzamastsev warned against choosing outwardly ideal vegetables and fruits. He revealed their danger in a conversation with “Moscow 24”.

“The most important thing is that the products do not look plastic, that they are not glossy. The more natural a product is, the more it is prone to dents and the like, ”he explained. This symptom indicates that fewer processing components were used during production and shipping. For example, naturally grown apples may have many blackheads on the skin.

The nutritionist also urged to buy mushrooms and pickles with caution, since even small violations of technological processing can seriously damage health. In addition, you should be careful when choosing perishable foods.

In his opinion, in April it is best to make a choice in favor of various root crops at fairs. “These are carrots, cabbage, turnips and so on. They will contain more vitamins than imported and those products that are grown in greenhouse complexes in the shortest possible time with the use of additives. The only exception may be greens, ”Arzamastsev emphasized.

In conclusion, the doctor advised to give up the habit of trying fruits and berries before buying, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the therapist of the highest category Lyudmila Lapa named the signs of spring vitamin deficiency. We are talking about bleeding gums, an earthy complexion, fatigue and drowsiness. To improve the condition, it is recommended to control the diet. It should be varied and include enough fruits and vegetables.