Getting the money necessary to acquire a home is not an easy process, since banks usually provide 80% of the value of the property, which means that the user has to contribute the remaining 20%. For example, if you want to acquire a house of 150,000 euros, 30,000 euros will be needed, for example. In addition, to the remaining 20% ​​it will be necessary to add 10% more to be able to assume the expenses of the processing of the mortgage, therefore, following the previous example, it would be necessary to have approximately 45,000 euros, an amount that is not to hand of anyone.

It is for that reason that people who do not have savings see the 100% mortgages as a way to get financingbut you have to take into account the risks that this type of loan entails. A 100% mortgage is that the entity covers the total cost of the property, that is, if the future house costs 200,000 euros, the bank will finance those 200,000 euros to its client. However, for entities it is a risky operation.

Types of types and more links

As explained by Simone Colombelli, director of Mortgages of the comparator and mortgage advisor IaHerro, “Re for a 100% mortgage could lead to an interest rate rise And, therefore, the monthly mortgage fee ends up being greater than if it had requested an 80%loan, which is usual in first residence cases. “

Another aspect to keep in mind is that if a 100% mortgage is chosen, it is likely to have to Assume more links to reduce loan interests. In other words, the future owner will have to acquire safer, cards or other types of products to pay less quota each month.

Do not forget the fact that a 100% mortgage does not imply that the applicant does not have to run with any expense. After all, The future owner will continue to have to assume the costs of the mortgage processing and of the sale expenses of the house, whose amount is usually 10% of the value of the property to be acquired. In short, in the event that a person has asked for a 100% mortgage to buy a house of 150,000 euros will continue to need 15,000 euros to carry out the operation.

It is for that reason that looking for a loan with a 100% financing of the purchase price of the house is not the best alternative, since we will have to take a higher monthly payment and more links. It is for that reason that it is usually recommended to save more so as not to have to ask for a mortgage with 100%financing.

If I am young and request the ICO endorsement to obtain the 100% mortgage I run the same risk?

In relation to 100% mortgages in February 2024 The Government approved an agreement with the Official Credit Institute (ICO) to guarantee 20% of the housing acquisition price First residence to young people and vulnerable families. Specifically, this measure is aimed at children under 35 years of age and children with minors in charge with gross annual income below 37,800 euros per year.

However, no matter how much the State provides this endorsement for some users to reach 100% financing, the risks mentioned above would also be applied in this case. “Although we can now see fixed mortgages about 2% TIN in normal situations, People who ask for a mortgage and the ICO endorsement surely obtain much higher interest rates“says Simone Colombelli.

Another factor to take into account in this case is that the entity will evaluate the applicant’s profile with the same criteria that apply when it will provide a mortgage with 80%financing. “For a financial entity to grant a mortgage, it is very important that the client or customers do not exceed the indebtedness ratio recommended by the Bank of Spain, that is, that more than 30 or 35% are going to be paid for the mortgage fee of its monthly net income, including here the amortization of the loan and its interests, “recalls the director of iachorro mortgages.