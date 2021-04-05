Tuesday. 14 hours. Heat your food in the microwave. He turns the knob without looking at how many minutes he put in. He hears the doorbell, grabs his lunch box, and goes back to his computer. Put aside the screen, the news, the metrics and the home page for a moment, and cut one of the five vegetable malfattis that it has. He doesn’t even blow to see if it’s hot. He gobbles it up and feels fire. It’s burning.

Something burns in his chest. It is a missile. You have trouble breathing. You have no water in your bottle. You get up quickly and feel dizzy. Take five steps and everything shuts down.

In the newsroom the fall is heard. “Payito, Payito … Doctor! Urgent! ”Ale yells, the first to see him lying on the floor unconscious, and runs to find the doctor. There is no “last minute” that counts. The entire third floor attends to the urgency. Some fear the worst.

Suddenly, that black picture changes. Open your eyes and see Héctor, Luis de PyMes, listen to Nacho’s voice. “Are you okay?” They ask him. “Yes, I ate something that burned me,” he responds, embarrassed. Mikkel shows him how his eyes moved when the TV was turned off. “It was not seen, you disappeared in a noise“Says Pampa, another who fled to seek help.

They take him out in a wheelchair from the third floor and the newspaper’s doctor sends him to Otamendi. Favio accompanies him and tells him anecdotes about when he arrived from Uruguay as a kid. Clinical analysis, electrocardiogram, blood, heart echocardiogram and MRI of the head.

Two hours later, the diagnosis is vasovagal syncope. I mean, your operating system rebooted to that spinach and ricotta meatball at too high a temperature.

A scare that will be an anecdote. On the dangers of heating a malfatti. One more back cover.