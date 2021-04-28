Executive Director and President of the “Ural Tourism Association” Mikhail Maltsev, in an interview with URA.RU, revealed to the Russians the dangers of famous tourist countries.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he said, one can face theft and deception in Pakistani-Hindu neighborhoods. At the same time, the main danger for Russian tourists is the unswerving observance of laws and respect for the traditions of the country.

In Egypt, the greatest danger is the risk of harassment and possible sexual crimes against women, the use of fraudulent practices in trade, the expert explained.

However, Alexan Mkrtchyan, General Director of the Pink Elephant Travel Company, partially disagreed with his colleague. He explained that the situation with robberies in the UAE is exaggerated, but he warned about thefts in Egyptian hotels. “There is a danger of money being stolen from the safe in the hotels of Egypt. You will not be able to prove how much was there, ”he stressed, advising to give the money to the reception, but only if the hotel representatives write a receipt on a stamped letterhead.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, advised Russian tourists to rest inside the country and not go abroad, so as not to “hang” in quarantine outside of Russia. So, according to her, an unstable situation with coronavirus infection is now observed in many foreign directions. In addition, the speaker emphasized that tourism within the state is currently actively developing.