The devices IoT They were introduced in recent years in homes around the world, and this will intensify with the arrival of 5G. Smart TV was followed by the introduction of smart speakers or next-generation consoles, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series, which reveal the capabilities of the Internet of Things at the entertainment level.

First of all: IoT refers to the “internet of things” (for its acronym in English, Internet of things) and applies to the interconnection of devices, especially home.

Thanks to the power of the IoT, entertainment is now not only personalized but also more accessible than ever. Sophisticated sensors help devices hear, detect, and capture orders and other factorsso that multimedia content can be more engaging and interactive even within the confines of a living room.

An advance that became even more relevant at a time when most people they spent more time in their homes than ever.

However, as comfortable as these entertainment IoT devices are, users should not be distracted from the risks they could bring into their homes.

A hacked deviceFor example, it could allow cybercriminals to steal sensitive information, infect other devices on the network, or use sensors to monitor activities within the home.

In fact, a resounding and at the same time striking case was that of a bluetooth-controlled sexual chastity belt, which hackers had managed to block.

Therefore, users must secure their IoT environments, in order to fully enjoy the benefits of these devices, according to Trend Micro experts.

The most common problems

Devices can collect data from which users they are not fully aware. A smart TV, for example, could collect information about the preferences and activity of its users. In combination with information from other devices, this could give a complete overview of the user’s life, which could be used by malicious actors for illegal purposes.

On the other hand, vulnerabilities continue to exist in insecure devices, especially those with outdated software. Criminals could use these flaws to hack the devices. A vulnerability in a smart speaker, for example, could allow them to spy on a user or give orders to other devices.

The connection to cloud Expands Threats, Trend Micro Experts Warn. Many devices can be managed remotely through the providers’ own cloud networks and, if administrative access is compromised, intruders could take remote control of remote access-enabled devices and carry out malicious activities.

“Adding more devices to enhance home entertainment increases the chances of security breaches. A single insecure device – even something so small as a smartwatch– could allow malicious actors to compromise the entire home network, “they assert.

Expert advice

To cope with this new reality, experts urge you to change your device and privacy settings to make them as secure as possible, as well as disable unnecessary features, especially those that require data collection. It is important in this case to know what data is collected and how it is used.

Also, Trend Micro recommends checking regularly for available software updates and installing them immediately. In this sense, if possible, it is worth removing obsolete and unsupported devices from the network. “Use security tools that can periodically scan your devices looking for vulnerabilities“, they add.

Furthermore, they insist on the importance of using strong and unique passwords, preferably with the help of a password manager, and enabling remote access only if necessary.

In the same way, they urge to enable multi-factor authentication if it is available to make unauthorized access difficult; carefully review the devices that are added to the network; and finally, use professional security tools that help protect the network and the devices connected to it.

With information from Portaltic / EP