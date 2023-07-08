Black rhinos are not the largest species on the African continent, but they are known to aggressively patrol and defend their territories and are quick to lash out at anyone or anything.

One of the keys to that behavior may be their horns.

Recently published research shows that black rhinos that have been dehorned to try to thwart poachers have significantly fewer interactions with other rhinos and reduce the size of their ranges.

“It’s definitely disrupting their social networks,” said Vanessa Duthé, a doctoral candidate in conservation biology at the University of Neuchâtel in Switzerland and lead author of the findings.

“It’s like putting a muzzle on a dog,” Duthé said. “They are not so sure of themselves anymore. They have lost their main defense and their confidence.”

Rhinos that have had their horns removed appear to feel more vulnerable, said. This vulnerability manifests itself through a decreased appetite to explore and to come into conflict with other rhinos.

The research does not address whether black rhinos’ “very strong response” to dehorning has a good or bad effect on the species, Duthé added, such as whether it will result in genetic changes over time by changing reproductive dynamics or altering animal numbers. that a given landscape can sustain.

Dehorning has become common over the last decade in southern Africa to deter poachers from killing rhinos for their horns, that can be worth more than diamonds or gold on the black market in Southeast Asia.

Dehorning is a painless procedure in which vets first sedate a rhino. They blindfold the animal and fit earplugs, then use a chainsaw to cut off the top of the horn, in a ribless area. Then the base of the horn is sanded. The whole process takes no more than 20 minutes. Like nails, rhino horns regrow over time, and the animals are typically dehorned once every 18 months.

More grumpy than white rhinos, their larger and more abundant cousins, black rhinos are a critically endangered species with only 5,500 to 6,000 individuals left, 36 percent of them in South Africa.

The researchers found that dehorning did not increase a rhino’s chances of dying from causes other than poaching.

Rhino poaching has declined since its peak in 2015, when 1,349 animals were killed out of a total population of around 22,100 black and white rhinos. But the current situation remains “really critical,” Duthé said, with more than 548 rhinos poached in Africa last year.

While increased polling has been correlated with a decline in the number of rhinos killed, a combination of economic and other factors also affects poaching.

Michael ‘t Sas-Rolfes, a conservation economist at the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa who was not involved in the research, said dehorning isn’t ideal, but it is “somewhat desperate.

“We need to be pragmatic in the short term to ensure rhinos survive,” he said.

By: RACHEL NUWER