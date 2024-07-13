The members of that group of migrants couldn’t stop looking at their phones. There were 18 people, including 11 minors, from two families from Mexico and one from Guatemala, who had been in a shelter in Tijuana for some time. But the weeks went by and the confirmation of the appointment to request asylum in the United States still didn’t arrive on their devices. The wait for these three families is the same one that those who migrate to the United States through the southern border have been experiencing every day for more than a year: hooked up to a phone with internet. Because a mobile application, CBP One, is in charge of announcing to them that they can now set foot on American soil, that the wait in the —often dangerous— border cities of northern Mexico is finally over.

The Administration of President Joe Biden made the CBP One application the only way to enter the country in 2023 de facto —with few exceptions— to be able to request asylum at the ports of entry on the country’s southern border. And to do so, it is essential that the application detects that the applicant is in central or northern Mexico.

A migrant looks at the CBP One app on her cell phone at the Juventud 2000 shelter in Tijuana. Aimee Melo

Desperate, on November 29, 2023, the members of the group of 18 migrants who kept checking their phones decided to hop on a plane and travel to Reynosa, in the state of Tamaulipas, on the other side of the border between Mexico and the United States. “There are more possibilities of having appointments at that port of entry because it is more dangerous,” says Pastor Albert Rivera, owner of the Ágape shelter, where these people stayed during their stay in Tijuana, by phone. It was a bad decision. As soon as they arrived in Reynosa, the group was assaulted and kidnapped. According to one of the women who was detained, her captors asked them to pay the ransom quickly so as not to miss their CBP One appointment.

On December 4, 2023, after different relatives managed to raise $41,500 (around €38,600), the three families were released. Pastor Rivera, who traveled from Tijuana to Reynosa, was in charge of picking them up. As he describes, all the kidnapped people missed their appointment with CBP One and had to start the process again to get another one. He also says that during their time in captivity, the victims told him how they had to witness the murder and dismemberment of other people kidnapped with them.

A report by the international organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) presented in early May 2024 collects similar experiences in other parts of Tamaulipas and concludes that cartels “extort asylum seekers who have appointments obtained through CBP One and threaten these people with preventing them from reaching their appointments if they do not pay.” “The CBP One digital entry mechanism exposes migrants to harm,” the NGO also denounces. According to the same analysis, those forced to wait in Mexico “face being forcibly relocated by Mexican officials to the south of the country; lack of access to basic services, such as health care, drinking water and shelter; being targeted by criminal groups, as well as Mexican immigration authorities, National Guard soldiers and police.”

Few appointments, high demand

Around 6,000 people cross the southern border of the United States irregularly every day, according to Customs and Border Protection statistics. CBP One appointments, a total of 1,450 per day, are not enough to meet demand. Most are granted “randomly,” according to the report. US Department of Homeland Securitywhich clarifies that an improvement introduced in the application now allows a quota to be allocated to “the people who have been waiting the longest.”

Everyone else here in the shelters leaves and only we Mexicans remain. It takes longer for us to get our appointment. Alejandra Centeno

In accordance with official dataBetween January and June 2023, more than 170,000 people got an appointment through the app, mainly Haitians, Mexicans and Venezuelans. Although Alejandra Centeno does not have that impression. “Everyone else here in the shelters leaves and only we Mexicans remain. It takes us longer to get an appointment. About eight to nine months,” she complains in front of the doors of the Juventud 2000 shelter in Tijuana, just a few hundred meters from the wall that separates Mexico from the United States.

Centeno is traveling with his family, 19 people in total, from the Mexican state of Michoacán. They have been waiting nine months for confirmation of their appointment through CBP One. One of his three children has asthma and is having to sleep on the floor, in tents inside the shelter: “He has been hospitalized almost three times because of the cold,” he says.

Mexican migrants at the Juventud 2000 shelter in Tijuana, waiting for an appointment on the CBP One application to request asylum in the United States. Aimee Melo

“People who have been here tell me that it takes up to nine or 10 months to get an appointment,” says another woman from Tijuana who prefers to remain anonymous for security reasons. She has been waiting three months for an appointment at CBP One with her four children, ages 16, 11, 9 and 6. “It’s very frustrating because I had the older girl in second grade.” prep [educación secundaria] and she puts a lot of effort into school, but I couldn’t put her here because the preps They are very far away, an hour away.” If they do not give her an appointment, the young woman “will lose the year,” she worries.

“The application turns the legal right to asylum into a lottery based on chance,” Amnesty International denounced in May 2024 statementin which he advocated that people be able to present themselves at U.S. ports of entry to request asylum, as required by international law, without technological barriers. HRW adds that the daily limitation of appointments is a “dosing system” de facto“designed to limit the number of asylum seekers processed at ports of entry each day and cause others to be returned to Mexico.

In July 2023, several humanitarian organizations and individuals who had suffered the consequences of the use of CBP One filed a class action lawsuit against the U.S. government’s practice of turning away asylum seekers without an app appointment at the southern border, arguing that the use of the app imposes unfair barriers and endangers the lives of asylum seekers. One of the organizations participating in this ongoing lawsuit is Al Otro Lado. Its litigation director, Erika Pinheiro, says they have been litigating to “challenge policies that block access to asylum” since 2017.

Two migrants jump the border wall between Tijuana and San Diego in June 2024. Aimee Melo

Technological obstacles

The class action lawsuit also argues that “restricting access to asylum only to people who can use a smartphone app imposes unfair barriers” and “creates language, literacy, and access issues for people with disabilities.” The app is only available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. However, migrants from Asian countries, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and indigenous communities also arrive at the southern border. In addition, many asylum seekers do not have a phone, either because they did not bring one or because it was stolen along the way, and internet access is not always easy to obtain for free.

International Amnesty The NGO also questioned the fact that CBP One requires a photograph to begin the appointment request process. “The CBP One application’s use of facial recognition, GPS and cloud storage technologies to collect data on asylum seekers prior to their entry into the United States raises serious concerns regarding privacy and non-discrimination,” the NGO said. It added: “It is widely acknowledged that facial recognition systems perform unevenly, depending on key characteristics such as skin color, ethnicity and gender.”

Centeno confirms Amnesty International’s fears with her own example. “I’m very dark-skinned, I put my photo in and it said ‘mistake,'” she says, although she was finally able to fix it by taking the photo in front of a “very white” background. Sitting inside her tent, while combing one of her daughters’ hair, the woman resigns herself: “Here we are, waiting to see if CBP One takes pity on the Mexicans and sends us confirmation of the appointment.”

