He Sevilla FC returns to the competition this Saturday visiting a ‘poisoned’ rival in the Cup. He Almeria He plays in the Second Division but he does so with all the makings of the next First Division team and with weapons that can cause headaches for Xavi García Pimienta’s men, who will have to take the round of 32 match at the UD Almería Stadium with great care. seriously if you don’t want to crash in the competition.

UD Almería is convinced that they can hurt this Sevilla FC. His plan is to return to the First Division by express means. He is the current leader of LaLiga Hypermotion, with 39 points in 21 games, and has a budget of 45 million of euros in this 2024-25 campaign. It is the highest game in its history in the silver category.

In a statement, the Indálica entity itself has highlighted this milestone, despite the fact that the loss of category has meant halving its business plan for this season. Even so, improves the 2021-22 budget by two million, its last year in the Second Division. In just six years, and after the arrival of the current owner, Turki Al-Sheikh, Almería has doubled its budget in the Second Division.

Sevilla FC cannot be confident in the slightest and knows that they will encounter a tremendously complex opponent, also trained by a high-level coach like Rubi. Almería maintains in its ranks top level footballers such as Marc Pubill, Sergio Arribas, Robertone, the returned Lázaro Vinicius or the Colombian Luis Suáreztop scorer in the category with 16 goals. His campaign is exceptional, although the forward has been involved in recent weeks in a scandal. Was arrested for alleged assault about his ex-partner. He works normally with his teammates and Luis Suárez is emerging as a starter against Sevilla FC.









The only previous cup competition between both teams dates back to the 2020-21 season, in the quarterfinals, with Sevilla qualifying by 0-1 thanks to a goal from Ocampos.